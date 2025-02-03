She Got Game! A’ja Wilson’s Jersey Retired By South Carolina, Baller’s Rumored Boo Bam Adebayo Attends Special Ceremony

South Carolina alum and the WNBA’s reigning three-time MVP, A’ja Wilson, was honored with a jersey retirement ceremony on Feb 2. at her alma mater.

The former Gamecock saw her number 22 jersey ascend to the rafters, where it will remain for decades to come. Wilson, under the tutelage of legendary coach Dawn Staley, became a three-time SEC player of the year during her time at South Carolina and sealed her legacy by leading the team to a national title in 2017.

She also holds the school’s record for scoring (2,389 points) and blocks (363).

Wilson became South Carolina’s first No.1 WNBA draft pick in 2018 and has since become a two-time champion in the league.

She also brought home a gold medal alongside her Team USA teammates this past summer. By any standard, she is THAT girl.

Just ask Miami Heat player and Wilson’s “rumored” boo, Bam Adebayo, who took time out of his busy NBA schedule to make the trip in honor of his…*ahem* basketball peer.

Wilson did make mention of Bam during her speech, saying,

“And what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside. Especially, my favorite Olympian from out of town.”

The cute basketball pair both took home gold for the men’s and women’s teams in Paris last year.

Even Coach Staley got in on the fun of teasing the “alleged” couple.

“I think Bam Adebayo was here but I don’t know why,” she said. “It was great to have him in the building after he hit the game-winner last night.”

The two ballers have made an internet game of their supposed romance, making general statements about one another’s accomplishments and spectacular playing skills.

However, Wilson’s latest move is the closest to a confirmation of their relationship that either has made since rumors first began to swirl about the two.

Big congratulations to our GOAT, A’ja!