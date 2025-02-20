Celebrity

Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Ashanti & More Attend Irv Gotti’s Funeral

R.I.P. Irv Gotti: Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Ashanti & More Stars Swarm Murder Inc. Head’s Private Funeral Service

Published on February 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A private funeral service for Irv Gotti was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York.

REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Murder Inc. co-founder had a lot of friends and former collaborators in the building to honor him, including Murder Inc. artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, and Vita, according to TMZ. In addition to Gotti’s family, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, Hype Williams, Benny Boom, and Angie Martinez were also reportedly in attendance.

Ja Rule got emotional as he gave the eulogy at the service, which can be seen in footage that made its way to X.

“I won’t take up any more time,” the rapper said in the clip. “I just want to say Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way and everybody has their moments of that with you. We’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you my brother; see you when I get there.”

Following the funeral procession, sources told TMZ that Gotti’s friends and family gave him one last stroll through his Queens neighborhood. During the trip, they stopped at the park where he learned and perfected his DJ skills, along with his childhood home.

Irv Gotti died Feb. 5 at the age of 54 after suffering a stroke. In addition to the course of his career as both an executive and creative, he had producer credits on 28 charting Billboard Hot 100 hits from Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe and Ye.

After helping bring DMX to Def Jam, Gotti and his brother Chris co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998. Not only did the imprint sign Ja Rule as its flagship artist, Gotti also discovered and signed future R&B star Ashanti, proving he had an undeniable eye for talent.

R.I.P. Irv Gotti.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ashanti Irv Gotti Ja Rule Jay-Z Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close