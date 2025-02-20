R.I.P. Irv Gotti: Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Ashanti & More Stars Swarm Murder Inc. Head’s Private Funeral Service

A private funeral service for Irv Gotti was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York.

The Murder Inc. co-founder had a lot of friends and former collaborators in the building to honor him, including Murder Inc. artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, and Vita, according to TMZ. In addition to Gotti’s family, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, Hype Williams, Benny Boom, and Angie Martinez were also reportedly in attendance.

Ja Rule got emotional as he gave the eulogy at the service, which can be seen in footage that made its way to X.

“I won’t take up any more time,” the rapper said in the clip. “I just want to say Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way and everybody has their moments of that with you. We’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you my brother; see you when I get there.”

Following the funeral procession, sources told TMZ that Gotti’s friends and family gave him one last stroll through his Queens neighborhood. During the trip, they stopped at the park where he learned and perfected his DJ skills, along with his childhood home.

Irv Gotti died Feb. 5 at the age of 54 after suffering a stroke. In addition to the course of his career as both an executive and creative, he had producer credits on 28 charting Billboard Hot 100 hits from Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe and Ye.

After helping bring DMX to Def Jam, Gotti and his brother Chris co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998. Not only did the imprint sign Ja Rule as its flagship artist, Gotti also discovered and signed future R&B star Ashanti, proving he had an undeniable eye for talent.

R.I.P. Irv Gotti.