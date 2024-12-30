Petty Pranksta: Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A ‘Fat F**king Liar’ About Buying ‘4 Rows’ Of Ja’s ‘Very Cheap’ Concert Tickets

No matter how booked and busy 50 Cent is, he always finds time to put the “unc” in “uncomfortable” for one of his industry enemies. After 50 Cent doubled down on buying up “the first 4 rows” of his rival’s concert to leave them empty, a fed-up Ja Rule put up a bounty and clapped back at the “fat f**king liar!”

If Kendrick Lamar showed us that hating is an art form, 50 Cent proves it’s a lifestyle and he’s been committed to it for 25 years strong. The beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent is so old that it should be jerky by now, but that didn’t stop Petty King Fif from hilariously haunting him like it’s still 2004. The Power producer took a break from relentlessly roasting Diddy to spin the block on some more ancient acrimony.

50 Cent Giddily Gloats About Emptying Out Hundreds Of Seats At A Ja Rule Concert

The media mogul recently doubled down on one of his most infamous shady stunts: leaving hundreds of front row seats empty at a Ja Rule concert. 50 recounted the claim during an interview with Big Boy. Of course, he sprinkled in ample extra jabs along the way to nag his nemesis even more.

“I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub. I bought the first four rows. I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back’,” he laughed.

Mind you, this super petty prank allegedly happened all the way back in 2018. Yet, the Murder Inc. malice still brings a smile to his face. Big Boy clarified how many seats were in those rows, but the “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper emphasized that the cost was nothing to him.

“It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice. I’ve bought things that mean less to me. That was fun, watching the show and seeing the spaces are empty because they were reserved for someone else,” 50 recalled.

Check out 50 Cent’s full interview on Big Boy TV below.

Ja Rule couldn’t help but take the bait and offered a bounty over 50’s trolling. Check out his “Always On Time” clapback after the flip!