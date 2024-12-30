Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A "F**king Liar" Over Empty Concert Trolling
Petty Pranksta: Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A ‘Fat F**king Liar’ About Buying ‘4 Rows’ Of Ja’s ‘Very Cheap’ Concert Tickets
No matter how booked and busy 50 Cent is, he always finds time to put the “unc” in “uncomfortable” for one of his industry enemies. After 50 Cent doubled down on buying up “the first 4 rows” of his rival’s concert to leave them empty, a fed-up Ja Rule put up a bounty and clapped back at the “fat f**king liar!”
If Kendrick Lamar showed us that hating is an art form, 50 Cent proves it’s a lifestyle and he’s been committed to it for 25 years strong. The beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent is so old that it should be jerky by now, but that didn’t stop Petty King Fif from hilariously haunting him like it’s still 2004. The Power producer took a break from relentlessly roasting Diddy to spin the block on some more ancient acrimony.
50 Cent Giddily Gloats About Emptying Out Hundreds Of Seats At A Ja Rule Concert
The media mogul recently doubled down on one of his most infamous shady stunts: leaving hundreds of front row seats empty at a Ja Rule concert. 50 recounted the claim during an interview with Big Boy. Of course, he sprinkled in ample extra jabs along the way to nag his nemesis even more.
“I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub. I bought the first four rows. I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back’,” he laughed.
Mind you, this super petty prank allegedly happened all the way back in 2018. Yet, the Murder Inc. malice still brings a smile to his face. Big Boy clarified how many seats were in those rows, but the “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper emphasized that the cost was nothing to him.
“It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice. I’ve bought things that mean less to me. That was fun, watching the show and seeing the spaces are empty because they were reserved for someone else,” 50 recalled.
Check out 50 Cent’s full interview on Big Boy TV below.
Ja Rule couldn’t help but take the bait and offered a bounty over 50’s trolling. Check out his “Always On Time” clapback after the flip!
Ja Rule Drags 50 Cent As A “Fat F**king Liar, Offers $10K To Put An End To His StubHub Stunt Trolling
On Sunday, Ja Rule re-entered the chat to call cap on 50 Cent’s viral concert claims. To be fair, Ja asked for it by saying “My new year resolution is to be PETTY…” And he didn’t even have to wait until 2025 to get in the field. Someone replied with a reminder that he already has a standing opportunity with the G-Unit star.
“Well be petty wit 50 cent cuz remember when he bought all your tickets on Groupon just so your show could be empty? Yeah that’s petty asl,” the comment said with crying laughing emojis.
The Fyre Fest frontman quickly clapped back with cap emojis: “You believe this dumb s**t???”
Ja Rule also put up a reward to shut up 50 once and for all. He wasn’t coming literally coming for his longtime enemy’s head, just receipts that his fabled flex even happened in the first place.
“Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo s**t what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR,” he wrote with more crying laughing emojis.
For partakers of pettiness, the “Mesmerize” rapper is just as eager to see 50’s response as the rest of us.
On Monday morning, Ja was still waiting for proof: “Y’all really gotta stop we live in the SOCIAL MEDIA era ppl record EVERYTHING but somehow there’s no footage of this???”
Someone already came to collect with a super funny photo 50 previously posted. We’ll see if Ja ever puts his money where 50’s maliciously messy mouth is.
It might be a while before the next chapter of clapbacks. 50 Cent just started his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and has big plans for New Year’s Eve. But we all know it’s just a matter of time until he gets his lick back or dies trying.
Ja Rule is gearing up to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. So it looks like they’ll both pick up the pettiness again next year.
Do you think 50 Cent really bought up those hundreds of tickets or is Ja Rule right that he’s a “fat f**king liar?”