Jay-Z made a surprise appearance in Foxborough to perform “PSA” as Tom Brady walked out for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Just weeks after Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, the GOAT of professional football was honored by the Patriots with an epic Hall of Fame induction ceremony. According to Billboard, Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the event performing “PSA” as Brady made his grand entrance.

Jay-Z doesn’t leave the house for much and missed every Hip-Hop 50 celebration concert last year, which social media users immediately remembered. Adding insult to injury, it was obvious that the crowd celebrating didn’t understand how special it was to have hip-hop royalty performing.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen both the GOATs together. Last month, Jay-Z and Tom Brady hosted newly drafted NFL rookies at the Fanatics brunch. Hov and Tom spent time with the rookies prepping them for all their upcoming life changes now that they are in the big leagues.

You can watch Tom Brady’s induction video narrated by John Cena below.