Marcy Correctional officers indicted for Robert Brooks murder
Robert Brooks: 6 Marcy Correctional Facility Officers Indicted On Murder Charges
Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York has been a bastion of police brutality for years according to reports and the recent death of inmate Robert Brooks has brought even more attention to the civil rights violations running rampant at the prison.
BOSSIP has been covering the Brooks case for some time now, and we are glad that this day has finally arrived. According to NBC News, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a grand jury’s indictment against six correctional officers, charging them with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Two of those six were also charged with a gang attack. Additionally, four others were charged in the grand jury indictment in connection with the case on varying charges, including manslaughter and evidence tampering
Video of the 43-year-old Brooks was released publicly by New York Attorney General Letitia James just before New Year’s Eve 2024. The video showed a handcuffed Brooks being pummeled and punched in the face by multiple corrections officers at Marcy.
“Robert Brooks should be alive today,” Hochul said in a statement. “The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved.”
Hopefully, a fair and balanced jury is assembled and they send each of these “blue lives” to the bing.
