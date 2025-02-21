Salud! (& Smithereens): Celebrate National Margarita Day With These Cocktail Recipes

National Margarita Day kicks off this coming weekend and while it might be a little chilly in many parts of the United States, spring is right around the corner. To prepare ourselves for fun and sun, we’ve got a variety of National Margarita Day recipes ranging from traditional recipes to remixed riffs.

National Margarita Day is Saturday, February 22 and winter is still in full swing for a few more weeks. The bright, typically citrus-forward nature of margaritas lends the beverage to being tailored for the warm months but we’re big fans of sipping on what we want when we want it, and not just affix a drink to a season.

The origin of the margarita is one I’d need an entire segment to break down, each tale more fascinating than the next. David Wondrich, one of the foremost minds in cocktail history, linked the margarita to the brandy daisy, a drink that solidified its foundation in the late 19th Century. Swapping out brandy for tequila, the daisy, which calls for a base spirit, a liqueur, and citrus juice, is transformed into something immediately quaffable and a sensible choice if you’re in a sunnier climate.

I’m partial to a blood orange margarita, but also traditional margaritas made with fresh lime juice and really good ice is where the drink can truly stick with the soul. That said, there are a variety of margarita tweaks that we featured in this year’s roundup that we’ll dive into this weekend with our readers. I even managed to squeeze in a booze-free option, and a lot of Italian pizazz to go around.

For now, please enjoy National Margarita Day responsibly and festively. Stay tuned to these pages for our St. Patrick’s Day drinks roundup that will be live on CASSIUS!

1. 21Seeds – Spicy Seed Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Garnishes: Slice of lime or cucumber

Preparation:

Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime and/or cucumber slice and serve.

Optional:

Rub rim of glass with lime wedge and salt the rim (or substitute salt for tajin)

Add club soda to make it a margarita spritz.

2. Astral – Very Berry Margarita

Ingredients:

1.25oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.5oz Fresh Lime Jui ce

0.75oz Simple Syrup

Crème de Mûre Float

Preparation: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pebble ice. Float Crème de Mûre over top and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

3. Bauchant & Gracias a Dios – Mango Margarita

Bauchant & Gracias a Dios – Mango Margarita

Ingredients

1.5oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal

0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur

0.75oz lime juice

0.25oz lemon juice

0.5oz agave syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

4. Cantera Negra – Winter Marg

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

0.5 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice

0.5 part Agave syrup

0.75 tsp Vanilla extract

Directions:

Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix.* Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

*Winter spice mix: .5 tsp salt, .5 tsp sugar, .25 tsp cinnamon, and .25 tsp chili powder

5. Casamigos – CLASSIC MARGARITA

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila or Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

.25 oz. Agave Nectar

Optional: 1⁄2 Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Orange Zest

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Preparation:

Wet 1⁄2 rim of rocks glass with lime wheel or wedge, then dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a small rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

6. Código 1530 – Spaghetti Western Margarita

2 parts Código 1530 Reposado Tequila

1 part fresh lime juice

0.75 parts Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

0.25 parts agave nectar

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain over fresh ice, and garnish with a signature lemon twist.

7. Cointreau -Cold Brew Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee

0.5 oz of Oat Milk

Directions:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass.Garnish with espresso beans.

8. DELEÓN – DeSour Margarita

Ingredients:

1oz DELEÓN Reposado

1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5oz Agave Nectar

0.5oz Red Wine Float

Garnish: Dehydrated Orange

Method: In a shaker, combine DELEÓN Reposado Tequila, lemon juice, and agave nectar. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until the mixture is chilled. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Carefully pour the red wine over the back of a spoon to float it on top of the cocktail.

9. Disaronno – Disarita

Ingredients

25 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Tequila

15 ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Method:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

10. Don Julio – Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Agave Syrup

1-2 slices of Jalapeño (de-seeded)

Preparation:

Muddle 1-2 slices of de-seeded jalapeños in a cocktail shaker. Add Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice and agave syrup to the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

11. Dulce Vida – Cinnamon Pineapple Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 dash Agave Syrup

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple slice and cinnamon sticks.

12.Jon Basil Tequila Margarita

2 oz Jon Basil Tequila

1 oz Fresh lime juice

0.5 oz Agave syrup

0.5 oz Orange liqueur

Salt or chili-salt rim

Instructions:

Rim the glass with salt or chili-salt for an extra kick. Shake Jon Basil Tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, and orange liqueur with ice until chilled. Strain into the glass, garnish with a lime wheel and enjoy the perfect blend of smooth and bold flavors

BONUS: Non-Alcoholic Options:

We know everyone doesn’t indulge in alcohol and some are embracing the sober-curious lifestyle, so we’ve including some zero proof sips—with a twist.

These cannabis-infused drinks are emerging as the go-to alternative for those seeking a buzz without the booze.

Señorita THC Margarita

Among the rising stars in the space is Señorita THC Margarita, a hemp-derived canned drink that mimics the taste of a classic margarita, complete with Mexican agave and locally sourced hemp. Available in 5mg and 10mg doses, flavors like Lime + Spicy Jalapeño, Mango and tasty grapefruit. These beverages give you just enough buzz, without the worry of a hangover.

Jalisco Agave MXXN

For those who prefer to mix their own drinks, Jalisco Agave MXXN offers a non-alcoholic, THC-infused tequila alternative. With layers of sweet agave, oak, and vanilla, it delivers the essence of tequila—without the regret. Designed to pair perfectly with a traditional margarita recipe, it provides the taste of the classic cocktail but with a sativa-like uplift. This is sure to be a smile on your face for National Margarita day!