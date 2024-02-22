Kickback, relax and enjoy National Margarita Day with BOSSIP’s hand-curated, easy-to-follow cocktail guide.
When you look at the calendar today you will notice it’s your favorite unofficial holiday; National Margarita Day. And while it’s happening during the middle of the work, when you wrap up your day you can still relax with an ice cold marg. We pride ourselves on our delicious and hand-curated drink guides and this latest one is just as extensive as the rest, so grab your Riedel Glassware and some ice, and let’s get to mixing!
Check out BOSSIP’s National Margarita Day cocktail guide below!
SKYY Agave Lime Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz. SKYY Infusions Agave lime
.25 lime
.25 agave syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Glass: Coupe
Method: Build in a shaking tin. Shake with plenty of ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and a Salted rim (optional).
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
2 oz Lime Juice
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
.5 Small Cucumber
2-4 Slices of Jalapeño
1-2 TBSPS of Agave Syrup
Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients to blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice, and cocktail mix, and shake until chilled. Strain into glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.
Apple Cider Margarita
Ingredients:
2oz Flecha Azul Anejo Tequila
2oz apple cider
1oz lime juice
1oz Triple sec
½oz agave syrup
Rim:
1 teaspoon white granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon sea salt
Method: Rim the glass by running a lime wedge over the lip. On a separate shallow plate, combine cinnamon sugar, and salt. Dip glass. Fill the glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, add cocktail ingredients. Shake well. Garnish and serve.
Tommy’s Margarita
Ingredients:
2oz Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
1oz fresh lime juice
.5oz agave nectar
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a half salt-rimmed rocks glass and garnish with a blood orange slice.
Italicus Margarita
Ingredients:
1 part Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
1 part Tequila Blanco
½ part lime juice
1 bar spoon agave nectar
Method: Shake and serve straight up in a coupette. Garnish with lime zest or green olives.
Mezcal Margarita
Ingredients:
2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
.50oz. Agave sweetener (optional)
.75oz. Fresh lime juice
1oz. Cointreau
Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass. Rim your glass with salt + chili powder or sweet: rim your glass with sugar + salt.
Blood Orange Margarita
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco or Reposado (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
1 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup
¾ oz. Fresh lime juice
¾ oz. Perfect Puree Blood Orange Concentrate
Method: In a blender combine all the ingredients with a full scoop of ice, blend, and serve in a 12 oz. glass. Garnish with a slice of orange, Manny Salt rim. *Manny’s Salt: Salt flavored with guajillo and pasilla chili peppers, hibiscus, sugar, and lime.
Elevated Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz. Avión Reserva 44
1 oz. Amalfi Lemon Juice
½ oz. Italicus
¾ oz. Saffron Syrup
Vanilla Pod to garnish
Method: Grab your coupe glass and fill it with ice cubes to keep it chilled. Next, fill a shaker with ice cubes and add 2 oz of Avion Reserva 44, and 1 oz of fresh lime juice. Add in half an ounce of Italicus, Saffron Syrup, or Agave nectar if you prefer your cocktails on the sweeter side. Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well combined and chilled. Strain into your prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a vanilla pod and enjoy!
Fiero Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patron Silver
.75 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)
Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, and salt rim (optional).
Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur)
1 part Tequila
.5 part Fresh Lime Juice
Ice cubes
Lime Garnish
Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding the glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila, and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
Gran Coramino “Hibiscus Margarita”
Ingredients:
2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
.75oz Hibiscus Syrup
Hibiscus salt on the rim.
Method: Shake, and serve over ice with Lime garnish.
Hibiscus Syrup Ingredients:
1 quarts dried sorrel flowers
3 thumbs Fresh ginger
4 cinnamon sticks
Peel of 1 orange
6 cloves
2.5 quarts water
Hibiscus Syrup Method: Add all ingredients, and simmer. Steep overnight to develop flavor. Sweeten with cane sugar to taste.
Hibiscus Salt / Sugar Method: Grind dried flowers in grinder/blender then Add sea salt/sugar and mix thoroughly.
St-Germain Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz St-Germain
1 ½ oz Patron Silver tequila
3/4 oz Fresh lime juice
Lime wedge for garnish
Method: Combine the St-Germain, tequila and fresh lime juice into a shaker. Add ice into the shaker and shake vigorously until it is nicely chilled. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Espolon Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Espolòn Blanco or Reposado
0.5 oz Ancho Reyes® Verde or Original
1 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz Agave syrup
Method: Shake all ingredients with plenty of ice and double strain into a coupette. Garnish with lime peel/wedge.
Seedlip Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 Tablespoon Agave Syrup
½ oz Fresh Lime
Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 oz of Seedlip with 1 tablespoon of agave syrup and ½ oz of fresh lime. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and an expressed orange peel or dehydrated lime disc.
Continue Slideshow
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.