Kickback, relax and enjoy National Margarita Day with BOSSIP’s hand-curated, easy-to-follow cocktail guide.

When you look at the calendar today you will notice it’s your favorite unofficial holiday; National Margarita Day. And while it’s happening during the middle of the work, when you wrap up your day you can still relax with an ice cold marg. We pride ourselves on our delicious and hand-curated drink guides and this latest one is just as extensive as the rest, so grab your Riedel Glassware and some ice, and let’s get to mixing!

Check out BOSSIP’s National Margarita Day cocktail guide below!

SKYY Agave Lime Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. SKYY Infusions Agave lime

.25 lime

.25 agave syrup

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Glass: Coupe

Method: Build in a shaking tin. Shake with plenty of ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and a Salted rim (optional).

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz LALO Tequila

2 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 Small Cucumber

2-4 Slices of Jalapeño

1-2 TBSPS of Agave Syrup

Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients to blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice, and cocktail mix, and shake until chilled. Strain into glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.

Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Flecha Azul Anejo Tequila

2oz apple cider

1oz lime juice

1oz Triple sec

½oz agave syrup

Rim:

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

Method: Rim the glass by running a lime wedge over the lip. On a separate shallow plate, combine cinnamon sugar, and salt. Dip glass. Fill the glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, add cocktail ingredients. Shake well. Garnish and serve.

Tommy’s Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1oz fresh lime juice

.5oz agave nectar

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a half salt-rimmed rocks glass and garnish with a blood orange slice.

Italicus Margarita

Ingredients:

1 part Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

1 part Tequila Blanco

½ part lime juice

1 bar spoon agave nectar

Method: Shake and serve straight up in a coupette. Garnish with lime zest or green olives.

Mezcal Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

.50oz. Agave sweetener (optional)

.75oz. Fresh lime juice

1oz. Cointreau

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass. Rim your glass with salt + chili powder or sweet: rim your glass with sugar + salt.

Blood Orange Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco or Reposado (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup

¾ oz. Fresh lime juice

¾ oz. Perfect Puree Blood Orange Concentrate

Method: In a blender combine all the ingredients with a full scoop of ice, blend, and serve in a 12 oz. glass. Garnish with a slice of orange, Manny Salt rim. *Manny’s Salt: Salt flavored with guajillo and pasilla chili peppers, hibiscus, sugar, and lime.