Diddy’s Lawyer Drops Out Of Federal Case Over Reported Conflict About Sex Trafficking Defense Strategy

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ trial is quickly approaching, but three months before his trial date, Diddy’s lawyer withdraws from the case. According to the legal counsel’s claims, he can no longer “effectively” counsel Combs and asked the judge to allow him to withdraw.

Anthony Ricco is one of five lawyers who were set to represent Combs in his upcoming trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. According to TMZ, Ricco filed a motion requesting a withdrawal on Feb. 21st. The filing states, “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice.” No further details were given, though he did say there was reason for his “brevity” and lack of detail as he did not want to violate attorney-client privilege.

Still, this decision was not a shock to the rest of Diddy’s team of counselors. Ricco states he spoke with lead counsel Marc Agnifilo, and his departure will have no effect on the trial.

Ricco, who formerly represented Usama Bin Laden, joined Diddy’s legal team shortly after his arrest in September 2024. However, his decision to withdraw from the case may seem more dramatic than it is. TMZ reports that sources close to Diddy say, “There’s no crisis.”

“The rules of professional conduct require him to say things that might sound dramatic, and unlike the way people normally speak.” The source also said, “There’s no crisis.”

Diddy’s Lawyer Withdraws From Legal Team Over Defense Strategy

Many people were confused over Diddy’s lawyer’s withdrawal, and many theories began to circulate, including the idea that Ricco was disgusted or mortified by something he heard in the case. However, more developments report that it was the defense strategy he couldn’t get on board with.

According to TMZ, sources close to Diddy say Ricco and Diddy’s lead counsel, Agnifilo, could not agree on much. This alleged power struggle had been brewing for a while, and Ricco finally had enough and excused himself.

Though he did not give many details about his departure from the legal team, TMZ reports that he disagreed with the counsel’s approach to the sex trafficking charges. Since the disgraced music mogul was charged, Agnifilo has denied all charges, including the sex trafficking accusations. He says that every sexual encounter, like the “freak-offs,” were consensual. He also stated that the freak-offs only involved a girlfriend and a third person when they occurred. The attorney even filed a motion to have the charge dismissed.

The outlet also reports that Ricco’s direct communication with Diddy was discouraged, which further frustrated him. It was also revealed that Ricco was unsure how ready the team was for trial. He believed they would not be ready by the May 5th trial date and suggested they ask the judge for an extension. Agnifilo staunchly disagreed, saying that Combs wanted to get to trial as quickly as possible. Apparently, this was the final straw, causing Diddy’s lawyer’s withdrawal.

Neither Ricco nor Diddy’s remaining attorneys have publicly commented on Ricco’s decision to withdraw from the case.

