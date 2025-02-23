Final Defendant In Pop Smoke Case Sentenced To 29 Years–‘I Take Responsibility’

More than four years after the tragic murder of rising rap star Pop Smoke, the last man standing in the case finally faced his fate in court.

Corey Walker, 24, was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Friday in Los Angeles, marking the final chapter in a case that shocked the hip-hop world and left fans mourning the loss of a promising young talent.

Rolling Stone reports that Walker, the only adult charged in the killing, had previously accepted a plea deal on February 5, admitting to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of robbery. Initially facing a much harsher fate—life without the possibility of parole—Walker ultimately avoided the murder charge, thanks to his legal team. In court, he expressed deep remorse, offering an apology to the Jackson family (Pop Smoke’s real last name was Jackson), though they were not present at the sentencing.

“Even though the Jackson family isn’t here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions, although there’s no apology that amounts to the taking of someone’s life,” Walker stated, as reported byRolling Stone. He also apologized to his own family and community, acknowledging the pain and embarrassment they endured over the past five years.

For those who may not remember the tragic details, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was in Los Angeles on a short trip in February 2020 when he was fatally shot during a home invasion. The Brooklyn rapper had posted an Instagram story showing a gift bag, which unfortunately revealed the address of his rental home in the Hollywood Hills.

Hours later, a group of intruders stormed the mansion, found Pop Smoke in the shower, and brutally pistol-whipped and shot him three times in the back. According to the Los Angeles Times, they ultimately stole his Rolex watch—later selling it for a mere $2,000.

Walker was accused of orchestrating the robbery and leading the group to the home. Three other individuals involved were juveniles at the time and struck separate deals in court.

The sentencing closes a cold chapter in hip-hop history, but the loss of Pop Smoke is still profoundly felt. He was just 20 years old when his life was cut short, right on the rise of superstardom.

His music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and his legacy as a pioneer of Brooklyn drill remains strong. Rest In Peace, Pop Smoke.