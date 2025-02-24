From Legal Battles To Lens Designs: A$AP Rocky Secures Ray-Ban Creative Director Role

A$AP Rocky is wasting no time in getting back to work! Just days after his court victory and his leap to Rihanna, Rocky began a new role at Ray-Ban.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sunglasses company announced A$AP Rocky as its new creative director on Feb. 21. The father of two is the brand’s first creative director and is expected to oversee several releases and their designs.

“Fashion innovator, entrepreneur, multi-hyphenate artist A$AP Rocky. On the heels of his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP takes the helm at Ray-Ban as Creative Director. A visionary partnership bringing together two icons of contemporary culture, he joins in a critical time in the evolution of Ray-Ban,” the company said in the release. “A$AP’s influence will extend beyond collections to store design, campaign direction and more.”

The brand revealed that a collection designed by Rocky would be made available in the spring of 2025.

In addition to a partnership with Ray-Ban, A$AP Rocky moved forward with purchasing a stake in the UK soccer club Tranmere Rovers. He has also been teasing an upcoming project, Don’t Be Dumb. The rapper released a sneak peek of a song assumed to be from the album. He also tweeted, “DON’T BE DUMB,” shortly after the not-guilty verdict was announced.

A$AP Rocky Says He Has Always Admired Ray-Ban Ahead Of New Partnership

Though the rapper seemingly has a sorted past, having several run-ins with the law, Ray-Ban has no qualms about having Rocky on their team. The sunglasses brand’s president, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, referred to the rapper as a “visionary artist and creator” in an official statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!” Del Vecchio said.

Rocky expressed similar sentiments about joining the Ray-Ban family.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban,” he said.

In preparation for the upcoming collection release, the Ray-Ban Instagram page has been cleared, except for one post featuring the rapper.

Many social media users were impressed with Rocky’s jump from acquittal to creative director.

@AyMrWilson tweeted,

“Ray Ban making ASAP Rocky creative director after beating his case while wearing Ray Bans during the trial is a good play.”

“Rocky monetized his court dates as part of his Ray Ban brand ambassadorship, i’m SCREAMING” @GgV0gue jokingly tweeted. “ASAP Rocky showed up to court wearing RayBans, won the case, made the plaintiff look like a desperate snitch, Rihanna hugged him, he went out in public looking like MLK, and the next day he was announced as Ray Ban’s creative director,” @bairoababy said.