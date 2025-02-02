Rihanna Pulls Up To Support A$AP Rocky At Assault Trial, Things Get Heated In Courtroom As A$AP Relli Testifies

Rihanna pulled up to show some love and support to her man, A$AP Rocky, during his assault trial on the day his alleged victim was to take the stand.

The pop queen was spotted entering the courthouse and leaving before the day’s arguments were completed. According to TMZ, Rihanna may have taken an early exit due to the energy inside of the courtroom turning hostile when Rocky’s defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, got into a heated exchange with A$AP Relli.

The apparent turn of events happened during a line of questioning about Relli’s testimony that resulted in his refusal to answer. The judge was forced to intervene to help Relli “understand” what he was being asked by Tacopina.

“I’ll ask the questions and you answer them,” Tacopina said to Relli during cross-examination.

When a photo from his Instagram page was put on a screen before the courtroom, Relli had an emotional reaction.

“Why are you showing my Instagram? I am already getting death threats, people are threatening my daughter,” he said. “Because you’re saying I’m an extortionist and putting my whole life on the internet. What does this have to do with anything?”

Later in the trial, the questions turned towards Relli’s alleged bullet wounds he sustained from the incident between he and Rocky. When the credibility of his injuries were brought into question, the rapper’s former friend evoked President Donald Trump‘s alleged assassination attempt as proof of how small a wound can be made by the bullet of a gun.

“I mean are you a ballistics person? You know how it goes? I don’t know,” Relli said. “From what I know Trump got hit in the ear and he got a little graze.”

He was abruptly cut off by the judge who implored him to “just stop” before allowing Rocky‘s attorney to continue with the cross-examination. No wonder why Rihanna decided she’d seen enough.