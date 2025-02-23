BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of February 23
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 23
Brace yourself, things might get messy this week according to Zya!
Check out our weekly horoscopes below!
ASTRO OVERVIEW:
This week on the 27th we have a Pisces New Moon which is great for starting or continuing creative projects and pursuing the spiritual-metaphysical arts if you so choose. Note that in this age of Pluto in Aquarius those in the healing arts stand to become the next multi-millionaires even in a down economy.
On the 1st of March we have Venus going retrograde in Aries for about six weeks. Chile expect drama in the love department – I mean cheating, fighting, breakups, old loves circling back.
Just messy! Take stock of your own emotions and just focus on yourself and what you can control (yourself) and don’t let others drag you into their unhealed drama.
Alrighty. Let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.
CAPRICORN: The Venus retrograde in Aries may have you feeling as though you never really knew the people in your life — especially – so called friends. This will be especially true for those of you who have recently undergone a major life change or about to (i.e having a baby, getting married) and finding that your friends are coming up short when it comes to supporting you. Take it slow and allow those who are meant to stay to stay and those who aren’t to float onward.
RED FLAG: Delay doesn’t mean denial. If the promotion at work doesn’t come through this quarter try again very soon.
SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling a bit “off” energetically lately then please –one– stop doom scrolling — and two maybe throw on some jazz, a cup of joe and some warm fuzzy socks and just spend a day doing nothing. You’d be surprised how quietly our nervous system can be frazzled just beneath our awareness.
AQUARIUS: Clinging too tightly to ideals that are no longer holding water in modern society is slowing down your overall life success. Take an honest assessment of your mentality – under the New Moon in Pisces is a great time for self reflection. Now here’s the key – don’t judge yourself- just work to figure out how and where you can adjust and then take note of any self-improving areas of your life.
RED FLAG: All work and no play makes everyone a bit dull. Get unstuck this week and do something way out of the ordinary for yourself.
SWEET SPOT: If you find that you’re over socializing and it’s draining you energetically (and financially) then feel free to call a timeout and take some time to self-isolate.
PISCES: Be wary of those that bring bright smiles but dark intentions. This week you may notice that someone in your life likes to attempt to control you with sugary words but sour energy. Trust the vibes as your intuition will tell you what’s what.
RED FLAG: A question of ethics may come up this week at work – make sure you’re on the right side of this incident/discussion. And if it’s a “discussion” know that it’s actually a hidden test by the higher-ups.
SWEET SPOT: The New Moon in Pisces will treat you lovely! Go all in on being super creative or light an orange candle (while pumping a Sacral Chakra meditation) and write down all of the lovely things you wish to experience this birthday season.
ARIES: In order to become a master at your craft, you may need to travel abroad to find the teacher/mentor that is best suited for you. Don’t limit yourself to online only either – it’s important to strive higher as greatness does await you on the other side of your mastery. Take note that if you’ve yet to find your person, put the word out on your Socials…
RED FLAG: Comparison is the thief of joy and personal satisfaction. #gentlereminder
SWEET SPOT: No one who is truly invested in someone emotionally is too busy or too stressed out to spend quality time with them. Read that again please.
TAURUS: You’re jumping levels in your metaphysical gifts and your expanded consciousness. Basically, y’all breaking out the Matrix and I love that for y’all! Now let’s be clear, people can feel and see your glow up so there will be haters swimming around trying to see how they can bring you back into the fold. Don’t let ‘em!
RED FLAG: Got lazy bones lately? It’s ok, that may be your nerves crying out for rest.
SWEET SPOT: Sometimes a big life change starts with one small courageous step. In other words don’t discount progress just because it’s not a grand gesture. Forward movement is still moving forward.
GEMINI: Keys to creating a successful relationship or community (of all stripes) is compromising, sharing of gifts and experiences and being careful about not letting one’s projections take center stage when in disagreement. This week you’ll get to put all of this in practice.
RED FLAG: Being alone doesn’t mean that someone is lonely. Self-care is selfish and if someone in your life doesn’t want you to spend time alone then it may be time to leave them alone.
SWEET SPOT: Take yourself on a quick adventure this week. This can be as simple as trying out a new spot for brunch or taking a professional tour of an area of your city or town that you’ve never gone to before.
CANCER: There are invisible but very real burdens that you are holding onto which are causing you some blocks when it comes to bringing in and maintaining abundance. If this strikes a cord within – then spend time under the New Moon – going deeply within to figure out all the “ick” that you are carrying. The cards point to Mother Wounds and having to parent your parents when you were a young child…
RED FLAG: Be okay with others letting you go from their lives. Sometimes it’s simply them doing what needs to be done while understanding (subconsciously) that you may not have the strength (or emotional bandwidth) to do it yourself.
SWEET SPOT: Been receiving creative inspiration from pretty much everywhere lately? Lean into this flow by writing down or recording your ideas as they come – even if they don’t make sense just yet.
LEO: Avoiding burnout at this time should be your number one priority. Many of you deep dived into 2025 and have yet to come up for air. Set tighter boundaries, say no more often and get super real about which goals you can really achieve this year and which may have to wait until 2026.
RED FLAG: If you feel disconnected from Source or your ancestral team then now is the time to go within, sit in silence and wait patiently for signs from them. Look out for Angel numbers, unusual coincidences and pop-ins from folks you haven’t connected with in a very long time.
SWEET SPOT: Don’t waste energy fighting others battles. Unless they are your literal (non adult) children it’s best to keep it pushing and let grown folks handle their own loads and lessons.
VIRGO: This week’s transits will leave you feeling optimistic about the future. Hold on to that energy and live in the moment while also dreaming big and wide about all the possibilities of life that may lie ahead of you.
RED FLAG: With the message above to hold the frequency of joy/optimism- be careful who you allow around you (and your ideas) at this time. Mood killers can come disguised as both friends and lovers sharing their (often limited) POV over your life.
SWEET SPOT: If you’re planning a group outing – make sure to be mindful of everyone’s budget – not just your own or the one’s in the group who “got it like that.”
LIBRA: Spirit wants you to know that you’re entering a season of flowering. Expect abrupt changes that level you up and knock out previous conditioning that was holding you back. The Fool card came up for you which is the first card of the Tarot. It signifies that one must be a bit “foolhardy” when venturing into the unknown and to seek pleasure and lessons even when you stumble. Baby …you’re set to be a whole new you by the end of the year.
RED FLAG: If a romantic partner thrives in chaos and you prefer harmony then know that you’re never gonna make it work unless they do some serious healing. This will also apply to those with Venus, Moon and Mercury in Libra.
SWEET SPOT: Don’t let anyone dump their guilt on you. They made their bed and they better jump into it and work it out. Remember NO is a full sentence.
SCORPIO: For those who have been on a deep healing journey for the past few years/months, know that it’s going to reach a fever pitch of intensity in these coming weeks – but once you make it through that -you’ll pretty much have smooth sailing.
RED FLAG: Stay out of workplace politics (or even what’s happening on the world stage) Keep your thoughts to yourself. Read that again.
SWEET SPOT: Before embarking on a pricey investment, seek higher guidance from a seasoned individual.
SAGITTARIUS: If the people that you call friends and loved ones don’t celebrate your wins or tend to downplay them – then act accordingly. First tell them how much it hurts and if they don’t course correct – start slowly cutting them off or at least interacting with them a lot less, less often. Ain’t nobody got time for shady haters.
RED FLAG: Suppressing our shadows instead of working to heal and integrate them only hurts us more in the long run. The time is now to start working through those long buried wounds.
SWEET SPOT: Don’t sign up to lead a group at work if you already know you “strongly dislike” the co-workers that would be involved.
