BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 23

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

CAPRICORN: The Venus retrograde in Aries may have you feeling as though you never really knew the people in your life — especially – so called friends. This will be especially true for those of you who have recently undergone a major life change or about to (i.e having a baby, getting married) and finding that your friends are coming up short when it comes to supporting you. Take it slow and allow those who are meant to stay to stay and those who aren’t to float onward. RED FLAG: Delay doesn’t mean denial. If the promotion at work doesn’t come through this quarter try again very soon. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling a bit “off” energetically lately then please –one– stop doom scrolling — and two maybe throw on some jazz, a cup of joe and some warm fuzzy socks and just spend a day doing nothing. You’d be surprised how quietly our nervous system can be frazzled just beneath our awareness. SEE ALSO Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

CANCER: There are invisible but very real burdens that you are holding onto which are causing you some blocks when it comes to bringing in and maintaining abundance. If this strikes a cord within – then spend time under the New Moon – going deeply within to figure out all the “ick” that you are carrying. The cards point to Mother Wounds and having to parent your parents when you were a young child… RED FLAG: Be okay with others letting you go from their lives. Sometimes it’s simply them doing what needs to be done while understanding (subconsciously) that you may not have the strength (or emotional bandwidth) to do it yourself. SWEET SPOT: Been receiving creative inspiration from pretty much everywhere lately? Lean into this flow by writing down or recording your ideas as they come – even if they don’t make sense just yet. SEE ALSO Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

LIBRA: Spirit wants you to know that you’re entering a season of flowering. Expect abrupt changes that level you up and knock out previous conditioning that was holding you back. The Fool card came up for you which is the first card of the Tarot. It signifies that one must be a bit “foolhardy” when venturing into the unknown and to seek pleasure and lessons even when you stumble. Baby …you’re set to be a whole new you by the end of the year. RED FLAG: If a romantic partner thrives in chaos and you prefer harmony then know that you’re never gonna make it work unless they do some serious healing. This will also apply to those with Venus, Moon and Mercury in Libra. SWEET SPOT: Don’t let anyone dump their guilt on you. They made their bed and they better jump into it and work it out. Remember NO is a full sentence. SEE ALSO Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion