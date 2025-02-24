Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates Boldly Beautiful ‘Beyond The Gates’ Soap Opera Ahead Of Today’s Premiere

Things are about to get dramatically bold and beautiful with the premiere of an all-Black soap opera that was celebrated by the critically-acclaimed Black Excellence Brunch.

The highly-anticipated first-ever predominantly Black soap, Beyond the Gates, was recently highlighted by the Black Excellence Brunch, a signature event celebrating Black culture, achievement, and storytelling.

The Atlanta event, hosted in collaboration with CBS Studios and Paramount+, brought together an array of Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for a morning of reflection, connection, and celebration. It also included delicious southern cuisine of fried chicken, shrimp, and grits prepared by Atlanta-based celebrity Chef Joe.

Love Events? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Held in an intimate setting with a carefully curated guest list, the brunch featured a screening of Beyond the Gates, followed by a discussion with the show’s leading cast members: Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley.

Attendees, including Toya Johnson-Rushing, Amil McClure, and actress Terri J. Vaughn, were given an inside look at the series, which explores the lives of the powerful and prestigious Dupree family in one of America’s most affluent Black communities.

As always, Black Excellence brunch founder Trell Thomas was at the helm of the exclusive affair, which travels the country as a cultural mainstay, drawing Black professionals from across industries to honor the contributions of Black storytellers and visionaries.

Thomas, who launched the Black Excellence Brunch in 2017, was inspired by the tradition of Sunday family dinners and sought to create a space where meaningful dialogue and community-building could thrive.

“The Black Excellence Brunch is more than just a gathering—it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting and connecting our community,” Thomas said via an official statement. “Having the opportunity to showcase Beyond the Gates alongside its incredible cast reinforces the power of Black storytelling and the importance of celebrating our collective impact.”

Beyond The Gates Premieres Today At 2 P.M. On CBS, Follows The Boldly Black & Bougie Dupree Family

CBS Studios and Paramount+ note that Beyond The Gates takes place in an exclusive Maryland enclave just outside Washington, D.C., and explores the intrigue and drama behind the Dupree family’s seemingly perfect facade.

While their wealth and status make them icons of Black success, the show promises to unravel secrets and scandals lurking behind their gated world.

Produced by CBS Studios/NAACP Venture under the leadership of Sheila Ducksworth, the series is slated to premiere today, February 24.

What do YOU think about The Black Excellence Brunch celebrating Beyond The Gates?