The Black Excellence Brunch recently held an installment of its iconic celebration in partnership with Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” and brought melanin magic to Miami.

Chotto Matte Miami Restaurant held the latest iteration of the brunch during the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) and honored Andra Day, for her remarkable lead role in Lee Daniels’ upcoming Netflix film, Deliverance in theaters 8/16 and on Netflix 8/30.

A press release reports that an intimate group of nearly 50 was selected to attend including actor Dasan Frazier, actress and beauty influencer Brandi Marie King, Cory Hardrict (Beauty in Black, All American Homecoming,

actress/TV personality Jessie Woo, TV and radio host Bevy Smith, journalist Scott Evans…

artist Al Teron, ABFF co-founder Nicole Friday, and Black Excellence Brunch founder Trell Thomas,

and Ashley Nicole Roberts, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, and Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado.

Guests were treated to a sophisticated Nikkei cuisine menu, that included a variety of sushi options, Shishito peppers, brisket, salt & pepper crispy squid, chicken & waffles, and specialty drinks, adding to the luxurious atmosphere.

The event also featured a surprise virtual greeting from the multi-hyphenate performer, Andra Day, followed by a special exclusive preview of Deliverance offering a glimpse into Andra Day’s powerful performance.

The highly anticipated film also stars Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, MONIQUE, and Demi Singleton.

Check out a recap of the ritzy Black Excellence Brunch below.

Next up, Black Excellence Brunch founder Trell Thomas will toast to culture’s biggest night with the 2024 BET Awards.

The Black Excellence Brunch will be held Friday at Club Eden Los Angeles.

About Trell Thomas:

Trell Thomas, founder of Black Excellence Brunch is a seasoned media expert, dedicated activist, and mentor known for his contributions to the entertainment industry and philanthropic endeavors. Trell consistently champions social good causes and elevates stories of excellence within the Black community. For more information about Trell, click here. To follow the Black Excellence Brunch, visit @BlackExcellenceBrunch.