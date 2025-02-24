‘Harlem’ Honey Shoniqua Shandai Talks Confidently Crafting Music & Her Super Soulful Single ‘Black’ [Exclusive]

For three seasons, Shoniqua Shandai brought an electrifying presence to the screen as Angie in Harlem, the Prime Video series that showcased the vibrant friendships and ambitions of four women navigating life in New York. Now, as the show comes to an end, Shoniqua is embracing another long-held passion: music.

As the character’s story arc comes to an end and a new journey begins, the star shared with Managing Editor Dani Canada what she will miss most about Angie.

“What I will miss most about my character is Angie’s fun. You cannot play Angie and not have fun,” Shoniqua told BOSSIP. “She’s exhausting, I would go home and not move. But she’s the perfect escapism.”

Her portrayal of a character that was bold, effervescent, and unapologetically herself resonated with audiences who gushed over Angie’s free-spirited nature. But as much as her character shone, Angie also faced challenges, including a partner who sought to dim her light. In Harlem’s final season, Angie and her fiancé Mike bumped heads after he expressed his wish for her to put her acting career on the back burner. Angie was unwilling to compromise on it, which ultimately caused the couple to split.

According to Shoniqua herself, that “light dimming” scenario is something she has encountered.

“I’ve had people who, at first, were so attracted to my energy and my largeness, only to later want to suppress it,” she said. “But my purpose is to be a light. Whether it’s through artistry, music, or even if I were a kindergarten teacher, I would be the most bright, radiant, colorful teacher in the building. I can’t be with someone who wants to change that.”

That exuberance and boundless energy have defined her career, both on and off the screen. But playing Angie also gave her the confidence to finally pursue music, a dream she had held onto for years.

“I learned to be more true to who I am,” said the actress/artist whose love of music dates back to childhood to BOSSIP. “I don’t remember a time when I didn’t love music or film,” she shared. “At three or four years old, my favorite movies were The Little Mermaid, What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Wiz, and The Five Heartbeats. I loved the way music and visuals came together to create something bigger than life.”

It was only recently, however, that she found the courage to put her voice front and center.

“I’ve always been able to hide behind a character. Singing as me—that was terrifying,” she admitted. “But Harlem gave me the confidence to finally say yes to this dream.”

Now, with the release of her two singles, “Feel My Love” in January and “Black” in February, Shandai is carving out space in the music world.

Her upcoming EP, Charcuterie, set for release around Mother’s Day, promises to showcase the full spectrum of her artistry.

“You’re literally getting everything,” she said of the project. “It’s a sampling of all that I am. There are pop moments, go-go influences, theatrical romance, and rap—because I did a battle rap movie once, and now I think I’m a rapper!” she joked. “I refuse to be confined to one sound or one space.”

One of the most poignant tracks, “Black,” was written during the pandemic amid the global reckoning following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Years later, its release is perfectly timed to Black History Month, especially with the chorus that reprises Issa Rae’s iconic quote, “Rooting for everybody Black.”

“I needed to remind myself that I was loved, because I felt so hated in the world just because of my skin color,” she said. “So I wrote a love letter to Black people—reminding us that we are powerful and that God is rooting for us.”

Ultimately, this multihyphenate hopes her musical journey inspires others to chase their dreams.

“The world has told me ‘No’ from the moment I was out of my mother’s womb. I’m curvy, I have a gap tooth, I’m from the South, and my name is Shoniqua. But anything the world told me I couldn’t do, I did anyway.”

With her music career now taking off, she feels unstoppable.

“I’m literally living an answered prayer. I hope my story encourages someone else to turn their light on, too.”

“Black” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Watch our exclusive with Shoniqua Shandai!