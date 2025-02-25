Celebrity

Skai Jackson's First Red Carpet Appearance Since Becoming A Mom

Mama’s Night Out: Skai Jackson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Her Baby Boy Last Month

Published on February 25, 2025

Skai Jackson just made her first public appearance since becoming a mother, which comes only a few weeks after welcoming her baby boy.

56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Just last month, the former Disney Channel star became a mother, welcoming her first child, a son, Kasai. Now, she’s already back to work, making her first red carpet appearance since having her baby at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors.

The 22-year-old stepped out for the event in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, marking her first public outing since announcing the birth of her son, Kasai, in January. For the outing, Skai chose a chic all-black ensemble, wearing a voluminous black mini dress, pointy pumps, and a spiky straight updo with bangs.

56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

During an interview on the red carpet, Jackson told PEOPLE that the experience of motherhood has already “been so positive.”

“I love being a new mom. It’s just so exciting. So exciting,” she told the outlet. “I’m here tonight, I’m already missing my baby. But it’s been a great month with my new little one.”

The Disney Channel actress previously announced that she and her boyfriend, Deondre Burgin, welcomed their son by an adorable photo with her baby boy while keeping Kasai’s face out of the camera’s view. The picture, which features her and the newborn wearing matching green, plaid pajamas, was captioned with his name, “Kasai 🧸🤎.”

At Friday’s event, Jackson also told the publication that she has “such amazing support” behind her as she navigates first-time motherhood.

“So it’s not too bad. But he’s definitely giving me a run for my money,” she jokes of her little one. “He’s such a big baby, eats so much… but it’s something that I love. I love seeing my baby every day.”

Jackson also said that her son has already taught her just how strong she is, saying: “I feel like now I can just do anything.”

“I feel like being a mom and juggling everything probably has to be one of the hardest jobs, but it’s such a rewarding job because I’m doing it for him at the end of the day,” she explains. “So I definitely learned that about myself. I can just handle whatever at this point.”

 

