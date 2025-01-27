Congratulations

Skai Jackson Gives Birth To A Son, Kasai

Celebs Congratulate Skai Jackson On The Birth of Her Baby Boy, Kasai—‘The Cutest’

Published on January 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Skai Jackson is a mom! The Disney star announced Sunday that she welcomed her first child, and celebrities sent well wishes.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Man In The White Van"

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

 

The actress, 22, made the news official with a photo of herself cradling her newborn clad in green plaid pajamas.

She also revealed his name, Kasia, in the caption alongside emojis of a teddy bear and a brown heart.

Several celebs hopped in her comments to congratulate her on the birth of her baby boy, including JT of the City Girls, who wrote, “Congratulations, baby girl!” and La La, who said, “Congratulations, baby.”

Skai Jackson’s mom, Kiya Cole, also weighed in on her newborn grandson, saying,

“My little Kasai is the cutest!”

 

81st Golden Globe Awards - Viewing Party

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

This news comes just two months after Skai shared her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in November.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she said. “My heart is so full!”

She also credited her mom, who raised her as a single mother, as an example of strength.

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right,” said Skai. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”

 

Rumors Of Skai Jackson’s Pregnancy Hit A Fever Pitch In August

Skai Jackson’s pregnancy rumors first swirled when Skai and her boyfriend made headlines after an argument at Universal CityWalk. TMZ reported that security saw Skai allegedly pushing her boyfriend multiple times, and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene. Skai and her boyfriend later told the officers they were fine and actually engaged and expecting.

Following that, Skai was spotted in photos obtained by TheShadeRoom in a pink bonnet, grey shorts, a white tee, and a flannel shirt that she held over her belly.

The father of Skai’s child, Kelaia, who goes by @RichNViolent on Instagram, has yet to speak on the baby news.

BOSSIP is sending Skai Jackson well wishes on the birth of her son.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Man In The White Van"

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

skai jackson Skai jackson boyfriend

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Alert Andy, ASAP: Mia Thornton Sparks Bobby V Romance Rumors After Confirming Single Status—’If We Vibe, We Vibe’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close