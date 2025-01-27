Celebs Congratulate Skai Jackson On The Birth of Her Baby Boy, Kasai—‘The Cutest’

Skai Jackson is a mom! The Disney star announced Sunday that she welcomed her first child, and celebrities sent well wishes.

The actress, 22, made the news official with a photo of herself cradling her newborn clad in green plaid pajamas.

She also revealed his name, Kasia, in the caption alongside emojis of a teddy bear and a brown heart.

Several celebs hopped in her comments to congratulate her on the birth of her baby boy, including JT of the City Girls, who wrote, “Congratulations, baby girl!” and La La, who said, “Congratulations, baby.”

Skai Jackson’s mom, Kiya Cole, also weighed in on her newborn grandson, saying,

“My little Kasai is the cutest!”

This news comes just two months after Skai shared her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in November.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she said. “My heart is so full!”

She also credited her mom, who raised her as a single mother, as an example of strength.

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right,” said Skai. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”

Rumors Of Skai Jackson’s Pregnancy Hit A Fever Pitch In August

Skai Jackson’s pregnancy rumors first swirled when Skai and her boyfriend made headlines after an argument at Universal CityWalk. TMZ reported that security saw Skai allegedly pushing her boyfriend multiple times, and sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene. Skai and her boyfriend later told the officers they were fine and actually engaged and expecting.

Following that, Skai was spotted in photos obtained by TheShadeRoom in a pink bonnet, grey shorts, a white tee, and a flannel shirt that she held over her belly.

The father of Skai’s child, Kelaia, who goes by @RichNViolent on Instagram, has yet to speak on the baby news.

BOSSIP is sending Skai Jackson well wishes on the birth of her son.