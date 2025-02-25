Reality TV

MAFS: Thomas And Camille Talk Ahead Of Decision Day

#MAFS Decision Day Exclusive: Thomas Tells Camille She Has To Be ‘Realistic’ About Their Living Situation

Published on February 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s Decision Day tonight on Married At First Sight, and a certain couple is ready to face the music, or are they?

MAFS: Camille & Thomas

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video / Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

It’s time to decide whether to stay married or get divorced for Thomas and Camille, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at their tense convo before meeting with the experts.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

 

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Thomas and Camille having dinner before meeting with the experts to decide whether to stay married or divorce. Things have been pretty smooth sailing between them, but it’s clear that tension’s in the air.

Married At First Sight

Source: Kinetic Content / Married at First Sight

Camille tells Thomas they need to discuss life post-Decision Day, and Thomas tells her she needs to be “realistic.” Thomas would prefer for Camille to move in with him, but he doesn’t have the space.

“It’s gonna take time to make that happen,” says Thomas. “I don’t have the space to support that, so I think initially that would be my first thought.”

Camille doesn’t want them to live separately and wants to hear Thomas’ plan for their future.

Married At First Sight

Source: Kinetic Content / Married at First Sight

“I think that’s one thing I want to push you on,” says Camille. “It’s all about that progression and feeling kind of prioritized.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s #MAFS will be explosive as we see not only Decision Day for Camille and Thomas, but for Juan and Karla.

MAFS: Karla + Juan Maira

Source: Yosmaira Ochoa Photography / Yosmaira Ochoa Photography

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

MAFS

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Love Island
22 Items

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close