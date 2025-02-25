MAFS Decision Day Exclusive: Thomas Tells Camille She Has To Be ‘Realistic’ About Their Living Situation

It’s Decision Day tonight on Married At First Sight, and a certain couple is ready to face the music, or are they?

It’s time to decide whether to stay married or get divorced for Thomas and Camille, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at their tense convo before meeting with the experts.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Thomas and Camille having dinner before meeting with the experts to decide whether to stay married or divorce. Things have been pretty smooth sailing between them, but it’s clear that tension’s in the air.

Camille tells Thomas they need to discuss life post-Decision Day, and Thomas tells her she needs to be “realistic.” Thomas would prefer for Camille to move in with him, but he doesn’t have the space.

“It’s gonna take time to make that happen,” says Thomas. “I don’t have the space to support that, so I think initially that would be my first thought.”

Camille doesn’t want them to live separately and wants to hear Thomas’ plan for their future.

“I think that’s one thing I want to push you on,” says Camille. “It’s all about that progression and feeling kind of prioritized.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s #MAFS will be explosive as we see not only Decision Day for Camille and Thomas, but for Juan and Karla.

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.