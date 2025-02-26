Entanglement En Español? Will Smith Shares Steamy Moment With Spanish Singer India Martínez, Fans Wonder ‘Where’s Jada?!’

Fans are wondering if Will Smith is finally getting his lick back for wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s very public “entanglement” with August Alsina via a steamy performance.

At the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Friday, Feb. 20, Smith took the stage, marking his official return to music after more than two decades. For the occasion, the 56-year-old performed alongside Spanish singer India Martínez, premiering their sultry duet, “First Love.”

During their performance, the pair seemed awfully comfortable with one another, engaging in multiple intimate moments, including hugs, prolonged eye contact, and even a close encounter that seemed to be a kiss onstage. Throughout the performance, Smith was also seen placing his hand on Martínez’s lower back, only adding more fuel to the fire for fans speculating about their relationship status.

Over the years, Smith’s relationship with his wife has caused a lot of controversy, and this performance only raised more questions about the status of their marriage. The flirtatious moments onstage between Will and the Spanish singer have caused some viewers to label the performance “inappropriate” and “disrespectful, rushing to social media to comment further on his marriage.

Will and Jada’s relationship has always confused the masses, and according to reports from PEOPLE, that’s not coming to an end any time soon.

Just last month, the outlet reported that while the couple has been separated since 2016, they “are still together.”

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” one source told the outlet in January. Another source added that the married couple “are still together,” but “have had separate homes for years.”

Back in 2023, ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy, Pinkett Smith told the mag of their relationship: “We’re still figuring it out.”

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she continued. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us. I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

That same year, on an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jada admitted that “there have been several breakups between Will and I” over the course of their marriage.

So, does Will’s onstage flirtation mean him and Jada are split for now? Or was he just putting his all into the performance to promote his new music? With just how complicated their marriage seems to be, there’s really no way of knowing.