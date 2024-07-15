Marital Bliss With A Swirl Twist: Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher In Caribbean Wedding Ceremony

Eddie Murphy has walked down the aisle again.

The 63-year-old comedy legend and father of ten made it official with Australian model Paige Butcher after a six-year engagement. The couple were married in a private ceremony in Anguilla on July 9. Murphy was previously married to model and actress Nicole Murphy from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy and Butcher have been dating for 12 years and are parents to 8-year-old Izzy and 6-year old Max. Famously private about their relationship, the pair hit the red carpet together in 2023 at the Golden Globes Award and Murphy thanked her during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

All of Murphy’s children were in attendance at the nuptials, including his daughter-in-law Jasmin Lawrence, who is the eldest child of fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.

Murphy has been back in business making films, including reprising his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F for Netflix and prepping the first standalone film for Shrek’s Donkey which is slated to release after the fifth installation of the popular franchise comes to theaters.

What’s Next For Eddie Murphy?

Despite his legendary status, Murphy has managed to keep a relatively low profile. His last Netflix film, You People, which also starred Lauren London and Jonah Hill, seemed to mark a relationship between the comedic giant and the streaming juggernaut with rumors of a $70 million deal and a new standup special on the table.

However, the deal appears to only cover the film projects he committed to thus far. In 2023, Murphy revealed that his eventual return to standup would be a little different than people expected.

“[It’s a] whole different world since the pandemic,” he said in an interview with Complex. “But my show won’t just be stand-up; my show will be music and stand-up. Because I can’t just get on the stage and just do jokes because I have all this other stuff now. I’m thinking about how to put together a live show that has everything.”

So far, he completed production on two of the three films he’s slated to release with Netflix. So maybe, we’re closer to a new Eddie Murphy standup than we think.

Congratulations to Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher!