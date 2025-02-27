Eric Adams Defends Comments About Negroes
Negro, Please! NYC Mayor Eric Adams Blasts Black People Calling For His Resignation, ‘Are You Stupid?!’
Eric Adams has been criticized, excoriated, and lambasted for several years now for various alleged scandals, infractions, and janky misconduct. However, it appears that the s**t has now hit the proverbial fan in New York City, and the mayor is unlikely to avoid getting fecal material on his finely tailored suit.
Yesterday, Adams went viral across multiple social media platforms for comments that he made to a crowd of bootlicking supporters about calls for him to resign as mayor. In 2024, BOSSIP reported on Adams’ federal indictment for bribery, money laundering, and wire fraud related to the establishment of a Turkish embassy in NYC. Recently, we reported that those charges would be dropped at the behest of the Department of Justice that Donald Trump’s MAGA devotees are now running. Cozying up to Trump seems to have emboldened Adams to stand in public and talk like he’s one of Harlem’s most notorious gangsters.
Calling it a “biblical moment,” Adams addressed critics calling for his resignation.
“All these negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them,” he said, adding, “Are you stupid? I’m running my race right now.”
Just listen to the excited crowd hyping this fool up like it’s a Smack DVD rap battle…bunch of clowns.
B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!
The following day, Adams appeared on Good Day New York where anchor Curt Menefee held him to the hottest fire imaginable as he asked the mayor repeatedly to explain his comments, specifically the part about “these negroes asking me to step down.”
“Are you implying that if you’re Black, you have to support you?” asked Menefee.
“Not at all,” said Adams. “I thought I was very clear. In my definition of what I said, all New Yorkers, we got 8.3 million New Yorkers, 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I get just the opposite when I’m in the streets.”
You just can’t make this stuff up.
American politics is in the toilet and only appears to be getting worse by the day. This is not a sustainable way to run the country, and these politicians need to realize that the pendulum will swing the other way eventually. People won’t stand idly by and watch them destroy their lives. If they don’t believe that, they should schedule a meeting with the former CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, and ask him if it was worth it…
