Onstage Outlaw K. Michelle Talks Playing Marty In The ‘Jason’s Lyric’ Stage Play & The Star-Studded Cast—‘They’re Amazing’ [Exclusive]

An onstage outlaw is bringing her powerhouse vocals to a cult classic, and the musically gifted theater buff told BOSSIP all about it.

K. Michelle is touring across the country in Je’caryous Johnson’s theatrical adaptation of Jason’s Lyric, Jason’s Lyric Live. The play centers on Jason, portrayed by Allen Payne, reprising his original role, a man haunted by his past, and Lyric, played by Eva Marcille, a guarded woman.

Together, they face the struggles of family, betrayal, and unseen dangers in the gritty streets of Houston, capturing all the highs and lows of the original 1994 film.

K. Michelle plays Lyric’s best friend, Marty, and according to the marvelous multi-hyphenate, she long aspired to work with Je’Caryous Johnson in one of his theatrical productions.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Jecaryous,” K. Michelle told BOSSIP about Jason’s Lyric Live. “It’s probably been about five years now, and it was something I wanted to do that was on my list of being a creative. “And when he came [with this opportunity], I was like, absolutely, I would do a play. And especially a play that has so much culture to it. So it worked out for me, and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

Fans of Jason’s Lyric will recognize Marty’s signature sass and fiery spirit, but K. Michelle promises she’s taken the character to a new level.

“Marty has the same type of attitude, feistiness, pizzaz [as before],” said K. “She’s going through a relationship that she should not be in. And I have been there several times before,” she admitted. “Just bringing it to life, rewatching it, and just trying to take Marty to another level has been the goal.”

There’s one major difference with the original Marty and K. Michelle’s portrayal, however, this Marty sings.

“In the movie Marty didn’t sing. But bringing it to life through song and everything like that, it’s a different type of vibe for her,” she told Manging Editor Dani Canada. “So Marty definitely has her own presence in this play.”

K. Michelle Talks The Cast Of Jason’s Lyric Live & The Nostalgia Brought Onstage

Jason’s Lyric Live is stacked with star power, and according to K. Michelle, she’s found a newfound family among her co-stars.

“Oh, they’re amazing,” she told BOSSIP. “I can honestly say they are amazing. Me and Eva’s bond is unreal. We have bonded so much. Trench is just a sweetheart. He’s like this gangster, but he’s just so warm.”

She continued,

“Tyrin [Turner], oh my God, Tyron is stuck with me for the rest of his life. When I tell you [he has] so much intensity. He is amazing, he’s an amazing actor, and he does not get that type of cred. He’s like top notch.”

And, of course, there’s Allen Payne—the Jason’s Lyric legend himself.

“Alan is just an OG. He’s an OG in the game, and he brings this type of old soul. He just kind of watches. He’s observing everything around him, and he’s very dedicated as well.”

With its rich storytelling and cultural significance, Jason’s Lyric continues to captivate audiences decades later, and K. Michelle believes its enduring appeal lies in its emotional resonance.

“I think because of the nostalgia—we watched all of this, we paid attention to this. So to bring it back brings that feeling of, ‘Oh, I remember when I saw this. Oh, I remember how that feels,’” she told BOSSIP.

However, besides entertainment, K. Michelle hopes the production will highlight the importance of Black theater.

“I hope they enjoy it. I hope they laugh. I hope they cry. I hope they feel like they felt when they first saw it,” said K. “And I also think that more light has to be shed on Black theater. So I hope that everyone who purchases a ticket buys another ticket to another Black production.”

And while this may seem like K. Michell’s first musical, the stunning songstress reminded us that this isn’t her first foray into blending song and storytelling.

“It’s crazy that I did a musical that aired on VH1. Me and Idris Elba did it together,” said K. Michelle, recalling 2014’s Rebellious Soul: The Musical directed by the Brit. “It was a full musical on TV where I flipped my album and turned my album into a play.”

Now, she’s looking ahead to even more stage productions.

“Right now, that has motivated me. And right now that’s kind of where I’m leaning towards, some other plays that are in the works. So yes, I’m definitely leaning towards musicals and plays.”

