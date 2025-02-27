Protective Pops: Zaya Wade Accuses Dad Dwyane Of Trying To ‘Scare Away’ Any Person She’s Crushing On

Zaya Wade is opening up about her high school dating life, revealing her dad’s tactics when she brings someone she’s interested in around her family.

We already know Dwyane Wade doesn’t play about his kids, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he’s critical of who his daughter choses to date.

Zaya was interviewed by Seventeen magazine for their new cover story, where she was asked how her dad and stepmom—the retired NBA player and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union—feel about her dating. Luckily, both of them seem to support the 17-year-old’s crushes, but Union is definitely more excitable when it comes to potential prospects.

“They’re really cool about it,” she told the mag. “Me and my stepmom love to dish the dirt and tap into the high school gossip. She gets excited for me when I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this person.'”

Despite being supportive and even wanting to meet the people she’s into, Zaya did say that her dad tries to scare away anyone she brings home.

“My dad…he tries to scare any person I have interest in. He’s kind of intimidating,” the teen admits. “The people I’ve dated have all been afraid of him in the first interaction. He’s gigantic and has this deep, booming voice.” “But the facade only lasts for so long and you actually see his real personality,” she reveals. “He’s a teddy bear.”

Dwyane Wade shares two kids, Zaire, 22, and Zaya with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and a son Xavier, 11, with Aja Metoyer. He shares daughter Kaavia, 6, with Union and is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

Elsewhere in her cover story, Zaya was asked about the pressure she and all of Gen Z are under to fix the world’s problems. While she admits that it is intense, she also recognizes how great it is to be part of a generation that’s more open with expressing themselves.

“It’s ego-boosting, I’m not going to lie,” she says of the pressure. “But it’s also a giant burden. It’s hard to be Gen Z. It’s also really easy to be Gen Z at the same time. “It’s genuinely easy to express yourself, the biggest way being on social media,” Zaya continues. “There’s plenty of positives and plenty of negatives to that. But the expectations for my generation are so much—we don’t always have the capacity that others think we do, and that’s incredibly suffocating. There’s so much pressure to supersede all of the downs of the past 50 years. Like, ‘We know you can take these things and make it better.’ What? Are you talking to me? I’m a 17-year-old.”

You can read the rest of her interview with Seventeen here.