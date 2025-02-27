BlackoutFriday: Here’s What You Need To Know About Tomorrow’s Economic Boycott

Friday, Feb. 28 is soon upon us, which means it’s time for people who oppose the direction this country is rapidly plunging into — where capitalist greed is consuming our government and diversity, equity and inclusion are being scapegoated as the root cause of white people’s problems (a tried and true political strategy throughout American history) — to band together and show anti-DEI corporations we mean business by withholding our business, at least for one day.

Blackout Friday is coming y’all. So, who are we boycotting? And why are we keeping our wallets closed?

From Newsweek:

Newsweek has contacted the group admins of The People’s Union USA Facebook group, which is the community organizing the blackout, via Facebook for comment. Newsweek has also contacted the targeted stores, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and McDonald’s for comment via email. The blackout has been organized by The People’s Union USA, which describes itself as a “movement uniting citizens to reclaim power from corrupt politicians and corporations.” It’s Facebook group was created on February 11, 2025 and it has 2,015 members. 988 of those have joined the group in the last week. The blackout will take place from 12 a.m. on February 28 until 11:59 p.m., according to guidance shared on X, formerly Twitter, which is titled, “Al Sharpton’s DEI Boycott Plan.” Sharpton is a reverend and a political activist who founded the National Action Network, and he called for the boycott of companies removing their DEI programs at the end of January.

In fact, late last month, Sharpton staged a “buycott” in which he and roughly 100 of his followers traveled to a Costco in New York, where they honored the supermarket chain for refusing to scale back its diversity efforts just to fall in line with President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI MAGA revolution for fragile, delusional and irrationally disgruntled whites.

The People’s Union USA group isn’t confining the scope of boycotts to just one day.

According to USA TODAY, Friday’s 24-hour economic blackout, which is only one of several boycotts planned by activist and consumer groups across the nation, has been expanded to include multiple targeted dates for keeping our dollars to ourselves.

“It includes boycotts of various companies and retailers during different time periods including Amazon (March 7-14), Nestle (March 21-28), Walmart (April 7-14) and a second broader one-day economic blackout on April 18,” USA TODAY reported.

Resistance has to start somewhere, folks. In this case, all you have to do is stay home and keep your wallets and purses closed.