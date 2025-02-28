2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae & Teyana Taylor Slay Sisterly Soirée
On Thursday, ESSENCE hosted its annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and a bevy of beauties sizzled and slayed at the sisterly soirée.
The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards was a star-studded affair, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Black women in the entertainment industry.
Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 27, the event showcased a dazzling array of fashion statements and honored several trailblazing figures.
Heralded as one of Hollywood’s most highly coveted events during awards season, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diversify Black stories being told.
This time, ESSENCE highlighted the ceremony’s 2025 theme, “Scene and Unseen,” by spotlighting often-overlooked stories and talents of Black women who continuously push the boundaries of Hollywood storytelling.
Tyra Banks was also recognized with the inaugural Luminary Spotlight Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in fashion, film, and television.
Cynthia Erivo was seen on the scene at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.
The honoree was celebrated for her exceptional talent in acting and singing and was presented with her award by Keke Palmer.
Honoree Teyana Taylor was also seen on the scene.
The multifaceted stunner was celebrated for her contributions to film and music while continuing to push creative boundaries and was presented with her award by Niecy Nash.
Emmy-nominated screenwriter Raamla Mohamed was also seen on the scene at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.
The Reasonable Doubt creator was celebrated for being instrumental in bringing diverse stories to the screen, and Issa Rae gave her her trophy.
Stars Sizzle & Slay The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet
As always, ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood was a showcase of stunning fashion, with attendees donning an array of intricate ensembles.
Harlem honey Meagan Good was seen on the scene alongside her fiancé Jonathan Majors.
HelloBeautiful reports that she wore custom Eman Alajani for the occasion.
Also spotted was Lori Harvey, who donned a Burberry Spring/Summer 2025 look…
Marsai Martin, who looked gorgeous and Grown-ish in all black…
Tyla, who sizzled in gold…
new mommy Skai Jackson who wowed in black…
Coco Jones, who looked ethereal in all white…
and the Real Housewives Of Potomac, who equally looked stunning on the carpet.
Gizelle Bryant stayed true to her sorority by looking gorgeous in green…
Ashley Darby kept it cute in florals…
and Dr. Wendy Osefo sizzled and slayed in sky blue.
Also seen on the scene was the always gorgeous Taraji P. Henson.
Cookie crumbled the carpet with styling from iconic duo Wayman + Micah, who outfitted her in a Prabal Gurung blazer.
Also seen on the scene was the always chic Ryan Destiny.
The Fire Inside star looked effortlessly chic in a menswear-inspired suit.
Also spotted was Auntie Tab.
Tabitha Brown was seen on the scene in chic pants and pigtail plaits.
Other style standouts included Jurnee Smollett…
Tika Sumpter…
Kandi Burruss…
Karrueche…
Kyla Pratt…
and Brandee Evans.
At one point in the ceremony, things got emotional as Joy Reid hit the stage.
The (unfairly) ousted MSNB anchor hit the stage and addressed to MSNBC axing her show, The ReidOut, a few days ago.
“Good afternoon and welcome to ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood,” she said according to ESSENCE. “Now, I think you might have heard that I recently been through a breakup, but not with my husband!”
“Not with my husband, because today actually is our anniversary,” she added with a smile.
She continued,
“We as Black women are living at a time of theft. A time when our history is at risk of being stolen away and hidden. And a time when our political power, come on 92 percent is being threatened. And, when our opportunity to participate in this democracy is being threatened.”
Befoe hitting the stage, Reid told ESSENCE that she was overwhelemd by the support she recieved from Black women in particular.
Not to be outdone, the fellas turned heads at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.
Commanding Cross star Aldis Hodge served as the event’s host, and told BOSSIP that he would give himself flowers for trying his best to “do better than what he can” and trying his best to “be better” than what he is.
“I think the effort counts for something,” said the actor.
Similarly, Tyler Lepley sent out a positive message to Black women noting that they’re the “soil to his flower.”
The Harlem/P Valley actor looked effortlessly handsome in a butterscotch-colored suit for the occasion.
Also seen on the scene was Taye Diggs, who looked fly and fashionable in pewter.
What do YOU think about these ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood looks?
