2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae & Teyana Taylor Slay Sisterly Soirée

Published on February 28, 2025

1 of 5

On Thursday, ESSENCE hosted its annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and a bevy of beauties sizzled and slayed at the sisterly soirée.

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Aliah Anderson/WireImage/Photo by Leon Bennett/ / Getty Images for ESSENCE

The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards was a star-studded affair, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Black women in the entertainment industry.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 27, the event showcased a dazzling array of fashion statements and honored several trailblazing figures.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Heralded as one of Hollywood’s most highly coveted events during awards season, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diversify Black stories being told.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

This time, ESSENCE highlighted the ceremony’s 2025 theme, “Scene and Unseen,” by spotlighting often-overlooked stories and talents of Black women who continuously push the boundaries of Hollywood storytelling.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Tyra Banks was also recognized with the inaugural Luminary Spotlight Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in fashion, film, and television.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Cynthia Erivo was seen on the scene at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

 

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The honoree was celebrated for her exceptional talent in acting and singing and was presented with her award by Keke Palmer.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

 

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Honoree Teyana Taylor was also seen on the scene.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

The multifaceted stunner was celebrated for her contributions to film and music while continuing to push creative boundaries and was presented with her award by Niecy Nash.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

 

Emmy-nominated screenwriter Raamla Mohamed was also seen on the scene at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The Reasonable Doubt creator was celebrated for being instrumental in bringing diverse stories to the screen, and Issa Rae gave her her trophy.

 

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

 

 

Hit the flip for more from the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Backstage

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

As always, ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood was a showcase of stunning fashion, with attendees donning an array of intricate ensembles.

 

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

 

Harlem honey Meagan Good was seen on the scene alongside her fiancé Jonathan Majors.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that she wore custom Eman Alajani for the occasion.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Also spotted was Lori Harvey, who donned a Burberry Spring/Summer 2025 look…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Marsai Martin, who looked gorgeous and Grown-ish in all black…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

 

 

Tyla, who sizzled in gold…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

new mommy Skai Jackson who wowed in black…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Coco Jones, who looked ethereal in all white…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

and the Real Housewives Of Potomac, who equally looked stunning on the carpet.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Gizelle Bryant stayed true to her sorority by looking gorgeous in green…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Ashley Darby kept it cute in florals…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

and Dr. Wendy Osefo sizzled and slayed in sky blue.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

More on the flip!

Also seen on the scene was the always gorgeous Taraji P. Henson.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Cookie crumbled the carpet with styling from iconic duo Wayman + Micah, who outfitted her in a Prabal Gurung blazer.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Also seen on the scene was the always chic Ryan Destiny.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

The Fire Inside star looked effortlessly chic in a menswear-inspired suit.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

 

Also spotted was Auntie Tab.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Tabitha Brown was seen on the scene in chic pants and pigtail plaits.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Other style standouts included Jurnee Smollett…

 

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Tika Sumpter…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Kandi Burruss…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Karrueche…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Kyla Pratt…

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

and Brandee Evans.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

 

At one point in the ceremony, things got emotional as Joy Reid hit the stage.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The (unfairly) ousted MSNB anchor hit the stage and addressed to MSNBC axing her show, The ReidOut, a few days ago.

“Good afternoon and welcome to ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood,” she said according to ESSENCE. “Now, I think you might have heard that I recently been through a breakup, but not with my husband!”
“Not with my husband, because today actually is our anniversary,” she added with a smile.

She continued,

“We as Black women are living at a time of theft. A time when our history is at risk of being stolen away and hidden. And a time when our political power, come on 92 percent is being threatened. And, when our opportunity to participate in this democracy is being threatened.”

Befoe hitting the stage, Reid told ESSENCE that she was overwhelemd by the support she recieved from Black women in particular.

Not to be outdone, the fellas turned heads at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Commanding Cross star Aldis Hodge served as the event’s host, and told BOSSIP that he would give himself flowers for trying his best to “do better than what he can” and trying his best to “be better” than what he is.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

“I think the effort counts for something,” said the actor.

Similarly, Tyler Lepley sent out a positive message to Black women noting that they’re the “soil to his flower.”

 

The Harlem/P Valley actor looked effortlessly handsome in a butterscotch-colored suit for the occasion.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Taye Diggs, who looked fly and fashionable in pewter.

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

What do YOU think about these ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood looks?

