ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae & Teyana Taylor Slay Sisterly Soirée

On Thursday, ESSENCE hosted its annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and a bevy of beauties sizzled and slayed at the sisterly soirée.

The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards was a star-studded affair, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Black women in the entertainment industry.

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 27, the event showcased a dazzling array of fashion statements and honored several trailblazing figures.

Heralded as one of Hollywood’s most highly coveted events during awards season, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diversify Black stories being told.

This time, ESSENCE highlighted the ceremony’s 2025 theme, “Scene and Unseen,” by spotlighting often-overlooked stories and talents of Black women who continuously push the boundaries of Hollywood storytelling.

Tyra Banks was also recognized with the inaugural Luminary Spotlight Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in fashion, film, and television.

Cynthia Erivo was seen on the scene at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

The honoree was celebrated for her exceptional talent in acting and singing and was presented with her award by Keke Palmer.

Honoree Teyana Taylor was also seen on the scene.

The multifaceted stunner was celebrated for her contributions to film and music while continuing to push creative boundaries and was presented with her award by Niecy Nash.

Emmy-nominated screenwriter Raamla Mohamed was also seen on the scene at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.

The Reasonable Doubt creator was celebrated for being instrumental in bringing diverse stories to the screen, and Issa Rae gave her her trophy.

