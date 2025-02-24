Trump Trashes Joy Reid As ‘Mentally Obnoxious Racist’ In A Rant About MSNBC Canceling Her Show ‘The ReidOut’

As disappointed fans mourn the end of The ReidOut, a certain sore winner petulantly pummeled progressive host Joy Reid as “mentally obnoxious” and “racist.”

MSNBC’s announcement of the cancellation of The ReidOut marked the end of an era for one of President Trump’s most vocal critics. Since his first term in office, she didn’t waver about speaking truth to power and her audience. Many frustrated opponents of Trump’s sweeping new orders to decimate federal programs and the workforce turn to Black women like clapback queen Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former Vice President Kamala Harris (even if they didn’t vote for her) to somehow save them. However, we see the reward for the risk of challenging the most powerful people in politics.

It’s not enough that The ReidOut was first on the chopping block as new leadership at MSNBC changed the lineup. Trump had to add literal insults to injury with a late-night rant on social media. The Daily Beast reports that he took to Truth Social to gloat while still dragging “MSDNC,” a favorite insult implying collusion between the network and the political party. That criticism sounds awfully familiar!

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid. Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” he wrote Sunday night.

Reid’s show is one of the first casualties of programming changes as it becomes spun off from parent company Comcast to form SpinCo with a bundle of other networks like USA. New network president Rebecca Kurtler overhauled the lineup, which will undergo other major changes.

After this final week, The ReidOut‘s usual primetime slot will go to a new show hosted by The Weekend panelists Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders Townsend, journalist Alicia Menendez, and former RNC chairman Michael Steele.

Joy Reid Reacts To Thousands Of Supporters On An Emergency #WinWithBlackWomen Call, Says She’s “Not Sorry” About Going So “Hard” On Her Show

Black women may not be rushing to save anyone else anytime soon, but more than 10,000 did rally behind Reid on an emergency call hosted by Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men. Activists Khalil Thompson and Jotaka Eaddy moderated the last-minute Zoom session, featuring Angela Rye, Don Lemon, and Reid herself. The call to action included using the #WeNeedJoy hashtag and calling MSNBC directly at (212) 664-4444 to reverse the decision.

Reid got emotional as she reflected on the loss for not only herself, but the team on the show. As she fought through tears on the call about the overwhelming support, she spoke on whether she regrets everything that she risked. However, she’s “not sorry” for going so “hard” on tough issues like BLM, anti-Asian hate, Gaza, or confronting Trump.

Trump Targets Rachel Maddow While Demanding “Vast Sums Of Money” For The “Corruption” Of MSNBC

For now, outspoken Trump detractor Rachel Maddow will continue hosting her show on weeknights through the first 100 days of the new administration. Unsurprisingly, Trump hurled more insults that she “rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid.”

Al Sharpton also caught a stray as Trump called him a “LOW IQ Con Man.”

Even with a former leader of the RNC more than doubling his weekly coverage, Trump somehow claims he is a victim of MSNBC conspiring with Democrats. And he claims that should conveniently come with a payday.

“This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party. They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country,” he continued.

By the end of the rant, the crime of criticism escalated from civil and criminal offenses to a form of spiritual spite: “Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!”

Lucky for him, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump freed up her schedule as the RNC co-chair to launch her own Fox News show.

Don’t spend too long staring directly into the imaginary camera or you’ll miss the last episode of The ReidOut, which the beloved host confirmed will air for the last time Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.