Whew, Chile–THE GHETTO: Gestapo Trump And Vance Get Into White House Shouting Match With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In today’s episode of Donald Trump Ghettoizes America, on Friday, a White House meeting that was intended to start negotiations on a deal over Ukraine’s rare earth minerals instead turned into something that resembled an impromptu Jerry Springer episode reenactment that came just short of physical blows as Trump and his little weird, cringey sidekick, JD Vance, got into a shouting match with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the heated exchange, Trump and Vance publicly scolded Zelensky for not saying “thank you” to them for the aid the U.S. has given Ukraine and for casting dispersions against America, when all Zelenskyy actually did was snap at them for downplaying the violence, devastation and mass slaughter of citizens committed against Ukraine by Trump’s fellow dictator-by-a-different-name, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From NBC News:

The skirmish in the Oval Office Friday began after Vance said that the path to peace between Russia and Ukraine is diplomacy. Zelenskyy disagreed, noting that Russia had broken agreements with his government in the past. “He killed our people, and he didn’t exchange prisoners,” Zelenskyy said about Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?” Zelenskyy said.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance shot back, adding, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media right now.” When Vance told Zelenskyy that Ukraine has “manpower problems” in recruiting troops, Zelenskyy challenged Vance, noting he had never even been to his country. “I’ve actually watched and seen the stories,” Vance responded. “And I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President.” “Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” he added.

The sheer arrogance of Trump and Vance would be astounding if Trump and his band of leg-humpers hadn’t already made it beyond evident that they don’t really care about respect, decency, and decorum. But you don’t declare yourself the president who’s going to bring peace to the world and then publicly speak to a world leader like he’s a child who just raised his voice at his nanny.

Also, Vance is, as usual, wrong AF!

Here’s a simplified version of Vance and Zelenskyy’s back-and-forth:

Zelenskyy: “BUT PUTIN’S REGINE HAS SLAUGHTERED NEARLY 13,000 UKRAINIAN CIVILLIANS!”

Vance: “OK, but hey, we’re talking about peace here. Putin may be destroying your country, but you’re being very rude about it!”

Zelenskyy rightfully noted that it’s easy for Trump and Vance to treat a devastating war like it’s a trivial thing when they’re enjoying the benefit of having a “nice ocean” between the two countries. He said the U.S. may not feel the effects of the conflict now, but, “You will feel it in the future.” That’s when Trump did his usual thing: he raged like a toddler who was just told that not every toy in the toy box was his.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel because you’re in no position to dictate that,” Trump shouted while pointing his little stumpy Benjamin Button baby finger at Zelenskyy. “You’re not in a good position.”

Then Trump — the guy who later posted on his Truth Social account that Zelenskyy is “not ready for Peace” — threatened the Ukrainian president with a third installment of the most violent and destructive international wars in the last century.

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump said. “And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country. “I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy,” he continued. “And I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States. And your people are very brave, but you’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out.”

I swear Donald Trump is the living embodiment of, “Any man who must say ‘I am the king,’ is no true king.”

Mind you, in the past, Trump has called Zelenskyy a whole “dictator” and made the loud, wrong and fact-averse claim that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war.

America is being run by an administration of unqualified Dumb, Erratic and Incompetent (DEI) hires, and they’re just going to continue being the embarrassment of the world for the next four years.

Sad.