Bossip Video

The Biden Administration hosted its second annual Juneteenth celebration on June 10, situated on the White House Lawn. Organized by President Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), the event featured captivating performances by renowned artists such as gospel singer Kirk Franklin, alongside soul legends Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson and more, according to Deadline.

On Monday, a video published to X, formerly Twitter, captured Kirk Franklin escorting Vice President Harris onstage for a dance as he sang his hit song, “Smile.” The Democrat twirled around, laughing and smiling at the 54-year-old star as he carried out his energetic performance.

Social media users got a kick out of seeing Harris dance and shimmy onstage.

“I love this, he literally went and got her and brought her onstage,” wrote one netizen. “This made MY NIGHT!” another user penned.

Some users expressed concern for President Biden after a video posted by Sky News captured the 81-year-old politician appearing to freeze as he stood next to Harris, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and actor Billy Porter, who were dancing along to Franklin’s performance. Some users noted how the President looked “lost” and incoherent.

Several users joked that the President was “frozen stiff” due to his lack of dance moves.

The second annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration commemorates the official end of chattel slavery in the United States.

Established in 2021, the grand concert on the White House South Lawn also celebrates Black Music Month, showcasing African American musical icons to commemorate and contextualize American history during the federal holiday. By spotlighting “the richness of the arts” and humanities, the event emphasizes African American history as an integral part of the United States’ collective national narrative.

During President Biden’s speech, the 81-year-old Democrat appeared energized as he spoke about the importance of protecting the rights and equality of Black American citizens.

“Let’s be clear: There are old ghosts in new garments trying to take us back,” he added. “They are taking away your freedoms making it harder for Black people to vote, or have your vote counted; closing doors of opportunity, attacking the values of diversity, equity and inclusion; if you can believe it, banning books about Black experiences, trying to erase and rewrite history.”

Did you watch the Juneteenth celebration on Monday? Tell us all about it in the comments section.