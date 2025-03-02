Drake & iHeartMedia Settle ‘Not Like Us’ Dispute Amid UMG Legal Battle

Congratulations are in order for Drake and his team as they settle with iHeartMedia in the “Not Like Us” dispute.

Drake and his team have reason to celebrate! According to court records obtained by CBS News, the Canadian rap superstar has reached a settlement with iHeartMedia, putting an end to their dispute over the radio airplay of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, back in November, Drake took legal action in Bexar County, Texas, where San Antonio is located, alleging that iHeartMedia had accepted illegal payments from Universal Music Group (UMG) to boost the radio spins of Lamar’s song. If true, that would be a big no-no in the music industry. With both Drake and Kendrick signed to UMG, the allegations made things even messier, hinting at some behind-the-scenes power plays at their parent label.

In a court document filed this past Thursday, Drake’s legal team confirmed that the “God’s Plan” rapper and iHeartMedia had “reached an amicable resolution of the dispute.” Translation? They squashed the beef—at least on the legal front. While they didn’t spill any more details on the settlement, they made it clear that the outcome left both parties more than satisfied.

“We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides and have no further comment on this matter,” Drake’s attorneys said in a statement to CBS News.

However, the legal drama isn’t over just yet—Drizzy’s claims against UMG are still very much alive. A hearing on UMG’s motion to dismiss the petition was set to take place Wednesday in a San Antonio courtroom.

A UMG representative did not immediately respond when emailed to comment.

Drake’s Legal Battle Over His Beef With Kendrick Lamar

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Drake’s petition alleges that UMG engaged in “irregular and inappropriate business practices” to promote “Not Like Us.” He also claims that the track—along with its cover art and music video—was designed to assassinate his character, accusing him of heinous acts without basis. The Drake vs. Kendrick feud is no small matter; it’s one of the biggest rap beefs in recent memory, with both artists sitting at the top of the game. Lamar, a five-time Grammy winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient, even headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, making the rivalry even more public.

And as if that wasn’t enough drama, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now stepping into the mix. Just this past Monday, the FCC sent a letter to iHeartMedia’s CEO, Robert Pittman, stating they’re looking into whether the media giant is pressuring artists to perform at its upcoming iHeartCountry Festival in exchange for radio play. iHeartMedia was quick to deny any funny business, saying, “We do not make any overt or covert agreements about airplay with artists performing at our events.”

With the iHeartMedia chapter of this saga closed, all eyes are now on UMG and how things will unfold. Will Drake take this battle all the way, or will another settlement be in the works? One thing’s for sure—hip-hop fans will be watching closely. Stay tuned!