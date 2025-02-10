Petty Perfection! Serena Williams Reveals Why She Danced On Drizzy’s Grave At The Super Bowl With Crip Walking Cameo

Better not speak on Serena! “Not Like Us” undertaker Serena Williams stole the show during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, and she revealed how her Crip Walk clapback is deeper than rap.

From the Grammys sweep to becoming the first solo rapper to perform at the Super Bowl, Kendrick already elevated his diss track triumph to historic heights, but he didn’t stop there. The Pulitzer winner shared the stage with his TDE labelmate and Drake’s ex, SZA. With most of the country tuned in to Drizzy’s funeral on the field, Serena put the final nail in the coffin with her Crip Walking cameo.

On the surface, it was a sign of solidarity with her Compton collaborator Kendrick putting on for their city. But there are levels to this!

Why Serena Williams Had To Pop Out And Show Out At The Super Bowl

Nothing brings a certain petty sais quoi to a beef like not one, but TWO past girlfriends teaming up with your biggest hater. A decade ago, Drake and Serena reportedly used to date, and like his creepy compulsion about other exes, the litigious Lover Boy seemingly still can’t let it go. As recently as 2022, he threw shade at the sports star and called her husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie” on “Middle of the Ocean.” So this Canada Dry dragging was long overdue.

The mom of two stunned onstage in a matching blue pleated skirt and shirt with a white tank top, matching Converse Chuck HI’s, and even blue lashes. Serena’s flowing blonde curls bounced as she effortlessly executed the flex on your ex evisceration.

We already knew Serena is a fan of “Not Like Us,” which she joked about at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken,” she shadily said.

However, the GOAT’s get-back wasn’t solely targeted at Drake.

Check out Serena Williams’ BTS clips from the Super Bowl and the other reason she crip-walked while Drake got dog-walked after the flip!