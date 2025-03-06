Good Trouble: Rep. Al Green Likely To Be Censured By Congress Following Outburst At Trump Speech, Bravely Shows No Remorse

Donald Trump’s recent speech to Congress while lacking in substance, was brimming with lies and false bravado that incurred the ire of a great many Democrats. One in particular was Rep. Al Green of Texas who stood straight and tall and essentially told the president of the United States to cut the cap, saying that Trump had no mandate to gut programs like Social Security and Medicaid.

Following his banishment from the House floor, Green said that he is more than willing to accept his punishment but believes he was acting in good faith to his constituents and the American people at-large.

Via CNN:

“But I must add this: What I did was from my heart. People are suffering. And I was talking about Medicaid. I didn’t just say you don’t have a mandate. I said you don’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid,” he said.

Republican bootlickers rallied to protect their führer from further truths by establishing a censure resolution to be voted on immediately by the House. A censure is a formal reprimand that expresses deep disapproval of the behavior of a member of congress. Once a censure is agreed upon by a majority vote, the offending member must stand in the well of the House in front of all colleagues while the statement is read aloud by the speaker or presiding officer. You can liken it to the public ridicule that Cersei Lannister faced as she was paraded through the city while citizen yelled “shame!” at her.

Republican Rep. Daniel Newhouse took the self-righteous initiative to draft the censure resolution and put the process into motion.

Via CNN

“This was beyond the pale. It went on and on, disrupting the entire evening so I felt it had to be responded to,” Newhouse said of Green’s interruption. “We have to uphold the expectations of decorum here, or else, what are we? We have nothing other than just a club that everybody comes and yells at each other.”

Our eyes damn near rolled out of our heads when hearing Newhouse’s wildly hypocritical stance on Green’s behavior considering that Donald Trump has no inkling of decorum in his body and likely doesn’t even know how to spell the word.

Even some spineless Democrats made public declarations against Rep. Green. Rep. George Latimer (D-N.Y.) told Axios that his colleague’s interruptions were “inappropriate.”

“When a president — my president, your president — is speaking, we don’t interrupt, we don’t pull those stunts,” Latimer said.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) echoed Latimer’s sentiments saying:

“I’m an old school traditional type guy, I think we should be treating the president with deference. So I think it was inappropriate,” Suozzi said.

These are the types of “Democrats” who are driving the base into a rage when they see politicians who are more concerned with being polite to a fascist than calling him out on his bulls**t.