King Kong Konsciousness Kerfuffle: Dr. Umar Johnson Dragged For Dashiki Deadbeat Debauchery, Slams Allegedly Abandoned Daughter As A ‘Struggle Streamer’

Social media dragged Dr. Umar Johnson to the ashy ankh absentee abyss for calling his 22-year-old alleged daughter a “struggle streamer” after his allegedly abandoned heir aired out the Hotep hypocrisy: “You can’t be an activist online and a deadbeat at home.”

A woman claiming to be Umar Johnson’s 22-year-old daughter came forward to confront him for allegedly abandoning and ignoring his daughters while preaching principles to the Black community. Anisa took to TikTok out of frustration after failed attempts to get his help finding her long-lost sister, whom she claims he also neglected. She denied trying to “get clout” or bash her long-lost dad, but Umar slammed his look-alike as part of a “Khewnocracy” conspiracy.

“My biological father is Dr. Umar. He has another daughter. I tried to contact him about getting to know my sister… he ignored me and never responded. I’m 22 years old now. My dad has never been to anything important— no graduations, no birthday parties, nothing. He has not been in life. I’m not making this video to bash him, I’m making this video to state facts. You can’t get on Instagram and portray to be an activist. Or talk about how ‘Black kings need to be with Black women,’ but you’re not even in your daughter’s life,” she said. “I reached out to you… I want nothing but a conversation she said,” adding that she doesn’t care about having a relationship after decades of distance. “You shut me down. You ignored me.”

Instead, she hoped the video would reach her long-lost sister so they could have their own relationship. She revealed that Umar’s name isn’t on the birth certificate because “when my mother got pregnant and had me, he left.” However, she says she does have a DNA test so she can prove the unserious serial inseminator is her father.

Social media swiftly roasted Umar with so much heat that his antebellum bundles should be melting by now.

Anisa included a screenshot of their alleged text exchange, which ended with a request to reach any of her other siblings.

As the video went viral, concerned comments called out the social justice “charlatan” and Umar entered the chat.

