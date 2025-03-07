Dr. Umar Johnson Insults Daughter After She Calls Him A Deadbeat
King Kong Konsciousness Kerfuffle: Dr. Umar Johnson Dragged For Dashiki Deadbeat Debauchery, Slams Allegedly Abandoned Daughter As A ‘Struggle Streamer’
Social media dragged Dr. Umar Johnson to the ashy ankh absentee abyss for calling his 22-year-old alleged daughter a “struggle streamer” after his allegedly abandoned heir aired out the Hotep hypocrisy: “You can’t be an activist online and a deadbeat at home.”
A woman claiming to be Umar Johnson’s 22-year-old daughter came forward to confront him for allegedly abandoning and ignoring his daughters while preaching principles to the Black community. Anisa took to TikTok out of frustration after failed attempts to get his help finding her long-lost sister, whom she claims he also neglected. She denied trying to “get clout” or bash her long-lost dad, but Umar slammed his look-alike as part of a “Khewnocracy” conspiracy.
“My biological father is Dr. Umar. He has another daughter. I tried to contact him about getting to know my sister… he ignored me and never responded. I’m 22 years old now. My dad has never been to anything important— no graduations, no birthday parties, nothing. He has not been in life. I’m not making this video to bash him, I’m making this video to state facts. You can’t get on Instagram and portray to be an activist. Or talk about how ‘Black kings need to be with Black women,’ but you’re not even in your daughter’s life,” she said.
“I reached out to you… I want nothing but a conversation she said,” adding that she doesn’t care about having a relationship after decades of distance. “You shut me down. You ignored me.”
Instead, she hoped the video would reach her long-lost sister so they could have their own relationship. She revealed that Umar’s name isn’t on the birth certificate because “when my mother got pregnant and had me, he left.” However, she says she does have a DNA test so she can prove the unserious serial inseminator is her father.
Social media swiftly roasted Umar with so much heat that his antebellum bundles should be melting by now.
Anisa included a screenshot of their alleged text exchange, which ended with a request to reach any of her other siblings.
As the video went viral, concerned comments called out the social justice “charlatan” and Umar entered the chat.
Check out Dr. Umar Johnson’s response insulting his alleged daughter as a “struggle streamer” after the flip!
Dr. Umar Johnson Reacts To Deadbeat Allegations: Please Ask That Little Girl To Stand On Business”
Dr. Umar Johnson may have “ignored” Anisa in private, but he clapped back at her claims online. The infamous internet instigator seemingly confirmed the Pan-African paternity while refusing to explain himself to the “Khewnocracy” or ” Youtubian StruggleStreamer community.” Umar didn’t limit the shade-slinging to strangers… unless you count the alleged daughter he doesn’t know.
Is this your Konscious king?
Despite admitting his absence, he said Anisa is the one who needs to “stand on business.” His proposed resolution sounds a lot like an episode of Maury. He advised Anisa to ask her mother “join in on a 3-way conversation about why her father hasn’t been present in her life. I have no problem with this conversation being public but her mother must be present for that conversation.”
He continued, “I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told.”
This almost sounded like a mature and reasonable response until he accused Anisa of “trying to use your father’s name to build your Strugglestreamer career.” If that’s what’s happening here, what does he call all that Frederick Douglass cosplay? The iconic abolitionist’s descendants even had to issue a statement to deny the claims that he’s a “blood relative.”
Anisa put Umar on blast in the comments as a “deadbeat father,” and made a video response on TikTok. She pointed out the comment about her social media is proof that he’s the real clout-chaser and views that as a bigger priority than his family.
If this situation isn’t messy enough, another woman came forward to reveal Umar confirmed being a deadbeat while trying to get in her Pan-African panties.
Check out these receipts after the flip!
Another Woman Comes Forward To Confirm The Claims That Dr. Umar Johnson Is A Deadbeat Deviant: “He Is A Deadbeat Father & Extreme Hypocrite”
Many of Umar’s supporters are used to blaming Black women for perceived problems in the community and didn’t hesitate to assume the worst of Anisa and her mother. However, a woman only a few years older than Umar’s alleged daughter spoke out to say he admitted to her that he abandoned his children.
The cechronicles account also spilled some tea about the IRS coming for Umar’s head over donations he received for his school. Unfortunately, she claims the money is still looking funny and the building is far from opening for business anytime soon. Who would’ve guessed?
“He’s receiving money, donations, but there’s no progress with the school. There’s wooden boards on the door, on the windows. There’s weeds, graffitii on some of the buildings,” she continues, adding that the school also has “no AC, no heating.”
When she first met Umar a few years ago, she said he admitted to having a teenager and a 7-year-old daughter.
“He was saying to me that the mothers are taking him to court for child support because he’s not in their life. He’s not an active dad and he told me this as well,” she said.
“He was not an active father. He said it, he confirmed it. I can back this young lady up. He did say that he was not gonna be there,” she continued.
The former Umar supporter vowed that would be their last meeting because he was unengaged and aggressively flirtatious. When they hugged goodbye, he said his women “gots to have booty” and declared “business before backshots” as he walked off.
All this story needed was an Egyptian musk puff of smoke for him to disappear into.
