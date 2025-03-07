Celebrity

Hannah Berner Responds To Meg Thee Stallion Interview Backlash

Hannah Berner Finally Apologizes For ‘Careless Choice Of Words’ During Microagression-Filled Megan Thee Stallion Interview

Published on March 7, 2025

Comedian and reality star Hannah Berner is finally responding to all the backlash she’s received following her awkward interview with Megan Thee Stallion.

Hannah Berner and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Roy Rochlin, Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

 

Berner, host of The Giggly Squad podcast, was at the receiving end of widespread backlash for her choice of words when interviewing the Houston hottie on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party on Sunday, March 2. During their conversation, Berner continually mentioned that Thee Stallion’s music gets her in the mood to “fight someone,” despite the Grammy winner’s music being about nothing of the sort.

During the red carpet, the comedian interviewed the rapper alongside her former Bravo co-star and Giggly Squad co-host Paige DeSorbo.

“I start my day with you and only you,” DeSorbo began, to which Berner added, “No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

Megan tried to reroute the interview, responding, “Because you want to throw that fighting s**t out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b***h.”

Still, Berner was persistent in pushing her narrative, replying, “When people are talking s**t, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'”

Viewers all over the internet reacted negatively to Berner’s choice of words during the interview, especially her use of the word “fight” in association with Megan’s music. She received backlash from fans saying her comments were microaggressions, perpetuating the angry Black woman stereotype despite Megan’s music actually exploring sexual liberation, challenging gender norms, and advocating for Black women’s rights.

Now, the former Summer House star is breaking her silence on the backlash, issuing an apology to her Instagram Stories.

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine,” she began. “I love her music and It’s my go-to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

Berner continued, “It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

Megan has yet to comment on the interview or Berner’s apology.

