So Stunning: Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Kelly Rowland, Lizzo & More Celebs Slay The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Hollywood’s biggest night didn’t end with the Oscars; it was just getting started at the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair after-party, where Black excellence was on full display.

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the star-studded soirée was the place to be as A-listers were seen on the scene in jaw-dropping fashion.

For Black Hollywood in particular, your faves showed up and showed out in looks you’ve got to see!

Celebs Attend Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a daring olive-green gown with barely-there pasties.

The Houston hottie serving baaaawdy-ody and confidence as she worked the room in her dress styled by Erica Archibald.

As you can imagine, the scintillating dress is raising eyebrows, but what do YOU think about Megan’s Vanity Fair party look?

Teyana Taylor, never one to shy away from a fashion moment, turned heads in a fiery red ensemble that showcased her bangin’ baaawdy.

The songstress who was honored at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood last week, looked stunning!

Meanwhile, Lizzo made a statement of her own, debuting her slimmed-down figure in all black.

The rapper was glowing while smiling for the cameras…

She also brought her longtime love Myke Wright as her date and happily posed for the cameras.

Hit the flip for more Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks.