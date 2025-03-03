Pop Culture

Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

So Stunning: Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Kelly Rowland, Lizzo & More Celebs Slay The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Published on March 3, 2025

Hollywood’s biggest night didn’t end with the Oscars; it was just getting started at the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair after-party, where Black excellence was on full display.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Daniele Venturelli/ Karwai Tang/WireImage/Neilson Barnard / Getty

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the star-studded soirée was the place to be as A-listers were seen on the scene in jaw-dropping fashion.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF25 / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

For Black Hollywood in particular, your faves showed up and showed out in looks you’ve got to see!

Celebs Attend Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a daring olive-green gown with barely-there pasties.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The Houston hottie serving baaaawdy-ody and confidence as she worked the room in her dress styled by Erica Archibald.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

As you can imagine, the scintillating dress is raising eyebrows, but what do YOU think about Megan’s Vanity Fair party look?

Teyana Taylor, never one to shy away from a fashion moment, turned heads in a fiery red ensemble that showcased her bangin’ baaawdy.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The songstress who was honored at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood last week, looked stunning!

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Meanwhile, Lizzo made a statement of her own, debuting her slimmed-down figure in all black.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The rapper was glowing while smiling for the cameras…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

She also brought her longtime love Myke Wright as her date and happily posed for the cameras.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

 

Hit the flip for more Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks.

Celebs Wear White For Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

White was the color of the night for several celebs at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Jodie Turner Smith was a vision in white accessorized with a blinged-out statement necklace and matching emerald ring.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Similarly, Kelly Rowland was breathtaking in white, proving once again that elegance is effortless when you’re theee Kelly Rowland.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

As for the “Big Boss” Keke Palmer, she looked like a goddess in Versace, complete with a Swarovski crystal bodice.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

 

She accessorized with diamond earrings and an array of rings.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Another white standout was the incomparable Halle Berry, who mirrored her previous Oscars ceremony dress but with a twist.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Instead of the Christian Siriano creation she wore earlier in the evening, HelloBeautiful reports that she wore a Georges Chakra white crepe gown with a draped white bodice and silver sequin fitted skirt.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She was also dripping exclusively in Jared jewelry, the leader in accessible luxury jewelry. Halle’s look included Diamond Ear Climbers, a Chunky Cuff Bracelet in Sterling Silver, and diamond rings as styled by Lindsay Flores.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Kim Kardashian also opted for white for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, this time a wedding-like ball gown from Balenciaga Haute Couture.

 

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hit the flip for more Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks.

Celebrity Couples Attend Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

The sizzling and slaying at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party continued for celebrity couples.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara looked picture perfect, CiCi in a bone-colored jumpsuit accessorized with a feathers, and Russell looking sharp in a tux.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Similarly, Gabrielle Union and D. Wade stunned on the carpet.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It was also date night for Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The stunning couple sizzled (as always) on the carpet.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

More on the flip!

Celebs Sizzle In Canary Yellow At The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Yellow was the color of the night for several stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Coco Jones looked like a trophy in in her intricated canary-colored gown.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Similary, Victoria Monet caressed her curves in the color.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Rapper Ice Spice attended the after-party in this surprisingly causal yellow cardigan and skirt.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

While Danielle Brooks looked otherworldly with a thigh-showing split.

The 97th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

Not to be outdone, Doja Cat glittered in gold after performing during the ceremony.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

 

and Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked masterful in metallic.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

 

Celebs Brought In In Black At The Vanity Fair Oscar’s After-Party

As always, celebs showed out in the simplistic color black but put their own twist on it.

Niecy Nash rocked an elegant updo and a black gown that showcased her hourglass figure.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Similarly, H.E.R. kept it simple but accessorized with a red lip and a red bag.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Tems turned the party in her black after-party look…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph proved to once again be our Dreamgirl, this time in all-black…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Taraji looked fun and flirty in a mini dress.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

and Zoe Kravitz, shocked the world by flaunting her itty bitty booty in a sheer-back gown.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Oh my! Are you feeling that dress?

We’d be remiss not to show you how Serena Williams slayed the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

 

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

The tennis champ sizzled in a beaded black gown and posed with her bestie, Kim K.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

The fellas who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party looked dapper for the occasion.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson might have been the best-dressed person of the night.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Lil Murda killed the carpet in a GRAY suit with Dior shoes, as styled by Ashley Sean Thomas.

Looking good!

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

Also spotted was Mufasa morsel Aaron Pierre…

Aaron Pierre

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Cross cutie, Aldis Hodge.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Looks Continued

Other style standouts at this year’s party were Halle Bailey…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Cynthia Erivo…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Mary J. Blige…

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Natasha Rothwell.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

You tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your fave???

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

