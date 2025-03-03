So Stunning: Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Kelly Rowland, Lizzo & More Celebs Slay The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Hollywood’s biggest night didn’t end with the Oscars; it was just getting started at the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair after-party, where Black excellence was on full display.
Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the star-studded soirée was the place to be as A-listers were seen on the scene in jaw-dropping fashion.
For Black Hollywood in particular, your faves showed up and showed out in looks you’ve got to see!
Celebs Attend Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party
Megan Thee Stallion stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a daring olive-green gown with barely-there pasties.
The Houston hottie serving baaaawdy-ody and confidence as she worked the room in her dress styled by Erica Archibald.
As you can imagine, the scintillating dress is raising eyebrows, but what do YOU think about Megan’s Vanity Fair party look?
Teyana Taylor, never one to shy away from a fashion moment, turned heads in a fiery red ensemble that showcased her bangin’ baaawdy.
The songstress who was honored at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood last week, looked stunning!
Meanwhile, Lizzo made a statement of her own, debuting her slimmed-down figure in all black.
The rapper was glowing while smiling for the cameras…
She also brought her longtime love Myke Wright as her date and happily posed for the cameras.

Celebs Wear White For Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party
White was the color of the night for several celebs at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Jodie Turner Smith was a vision in white accessorized with a blinged-out statement necklace and matching emerald ring.
Similarly, Kelly Rowland was breathtaking in white, proving once again that elegance is effortless when you’re theee Kelly Rowland.
As for the “Big Boss” Keke Palmer, she looked like a goddess in Versace, complete with a Swarovski crystal bodice.
She accessorized with diamond earrings and an array of rings.
Another white standout was the incomparable Halle Berry, who mirrored her previous Oscars ceremony dress but with a twist.
Instead of the Christian Siriano creation she wore earlier in the evening, HelloBeautiful reports that she wore a Georges Chakra white crepe gown with a draped white bodice and silver sequin fitted skirt.
She was also dripping exclusively in Jared jewelry, the leader in accessible luxury jewelry. Halle’s look included Diamond Ear Climbers, a Chunky Cuff Bracelet in Sterling Silver, and diamond rings as styled by Lindsay Flores.
Kim Kardashian also opted for white for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, this time a wedding-like ball gown from Balenciaga Haute Couture.

Celebrity Couples Attend Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
The sizzling and slaying at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party continued for celebrity couples.
Russell Wilson and Ciara looked picture perfect, CiCi in a bone-colored jumpsuit accessorized with a feathers, and Russell looking sharp in a tux.
Similarly, Gabrielle Union and D. Wade stunned on the carpet.
It was also date night for Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.
The stunning couple sizzled (as always) on the carpet.

Celebs Sizzle In Canary Yellow At The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party
Yellow was the color of the night for several stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Coco Jones looked like a trophy in in her intricated canary-colored gown.
Similary, Victoria Monet caressed her curves in the color.
Rapper Ice Spice attended the after-party in this surprisingly causal yellow cardigan and skirt.
While Danielle Brooks looked otherworldly with a thigh-showing split.
Not to be outdone, Doja Cat glittered in gold after performing during the ceremony.
and Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked masterful in metallic.
Celebs Brought In In Black At The Vanity Fair Oscar’s After-Party
As always, celebs showed out in the simplistic color black but put their own twist on it.
Niecy Nash rocked an elegant updo and a black gown that showcased her hourglass figure.
Similarly, H.E.R. kept it simple but accessorized with a red lip and a red bag.
Tems turned the party in her black after-party look…
Sheryl Lee Ralph proved to once again be our Dreamgirl, this time in all-black…
Taraji looked fun and flirty in a mini dress.
and Zoe Kravitz, shocked the world by flaunting her itty bitty booty in a sheer-back gown.
Oh my! Are you feeling that dress?
We’d be remiss not to show you how Serena Williams slayed the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
The tennis champ sizzled in a beaded black gown and posed with her bestie, Kim K.
The fellas who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party looked dapper for the occasion.
P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson might have been the best-dressed person of the night.
Lil Murda killed the carpet in a GRAY suit with Dior shoes, as styled by Ashley Sean Thomas.
Looking good!
Also spotted was Mufasa morsel Aaron Pierre…
and Cross cutie, Aldis Hodge.
The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Looks Continued
Other style standouts at this year’s party were Halle Bailey…
Cynthia Erivo…
Mary J. Blige…
and Natasha Rothwell.
You tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your fave???
