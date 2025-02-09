Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawsuit Moves Forward Against Blogger Milagro Gramz For Defamation & Harassment In Alleged Tory Lanez Conspiracy

In a legal win for Megan Thee Stallion, a judge ruled that her lawsuit against alleged Tory Lanez conspirator Milagro Gramz can move forward. This comes after the blogger asked to have the case dismissed. However, the judge felt the rapper had a “compelling case” for defamation.

As previously reported, MTS, born Megan Pete, filed a defamation lawsuit against Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, in 2024. The “Mamushi” rapper alleges Cooper accepted funds from Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, to launch a smear campaign against Megan. The alleged smear campaign began after Peterson was arrested and convicted for shooting Meg in 2020. As you may recall, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is currently serving his time.

On Feb. 7th, Judge Cecilia Altonaga denied Cooper’s request to dismiss the case. The judge felt that MTS had reasonable cause to feel defamed after Cooper made wild accusations like the rapper being “mentally retarded.”

“Plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation,” the judge wrote in the 25-page decision. “That is more than enough to [deny the motion to dismiss].”

According to Billboard, Judge Altonaga refused to dismiss other parts of Meg’s case. The Houston native claims that Gramz violated a Florida state law when she shared a pornographic deepfake of the rapper. However, Gramz’s legal team says she only liked the post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Still, the judge was not moved as she stated Gramz allegedly participated in more than liking a post.

“By ‘liking’ an X.com post that featured the deepfake video, the video was exhibited on defendant’s X.com account’s ‘Likes’ page,” the judge wrote in the dismissal. “Defendant also brought the video ‘before the public’ when she allegedly directed viewers of her post to click on her ‘Likes’ page where the video had been archived.”

Nevertheless, Gramz’s attorney, Michael A. Pancier, is not concerned. He claims the judge’s ruling will not affect the merits of the case.

“This decision does not reflect a determination on the merits of the case,” Pancier said. “The plaintiff must now substantiate her claims with credible and admissible evidence,”

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Milagro Gramz And Tory Lanez Had a Conspiratorial Relationship

As previously reported, MTS was granted a temporary restraining order in January 2025. This came after Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against Milagro Gramz had been filed. In the filing, she claims that Lanez has found a way to continuously harass her from prison, using social media and third parties.

This all began in 2020 after Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, leaving her with bullet fragments in her feet. After much public discourse and an infamous trial, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison as a result.

However, two years later, the ordeal continues to haunt Meg. In the court documents, she claims that Lanez hired Gramz to help harass her. This came after MTS filed a lawsuit against Gramz for defamation. In December 2024, she amended the filing after finding the connection between Gramz and Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion and her team have not commented on the lawsuit.