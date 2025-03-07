MarriedToMedicine Reunion: Whose Garden-Party Chic Couture Is Your Fave?

The ladies of Married To Medicine are reunion ready, and they’re spilling the tea while looking garden-party chic.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that for the occasion dubbed “Georgiaton”, cast members Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, and Dr. Simone Whitmore showed up in glamorous, floral-fête style to dish with Andy Cohen.

Friends Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Mimi Sanders were also seen on the scene sizzling and slaying in intricate ensembles for the Bridgerton-themed festivities. The group teased the reunion in an IG post that showcased their curve-caressing dresses, plunging necklines, and beaded embroidery.

Check out the Married To Medicine reunion looks below!

Toya Bush-Harris

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that Toya Bush-Harris graced the reunion in a lilac gown by Sophie Couture, embodying the “elegance of regency-era fashion meets contemporary sophistication.” She accessorized with a diamond tennis bracelet and earrings, complemented by a white gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. Her look was completed with styling by Craig Janifer, hairstyling by Kenisha Daniels of Key2Glam, and makeup by George Miguel Arnone.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Heavenly channeled the opulence of the Bridgerton series in her attire. She wore a luxurious gown from Albin’s paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford

Sweet Tea embraced a “Bridgerton meets Black royalty” theme with her Queen Charlotte-inspired light teal gown from Bella By Airla Hills.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that she added cultural significance to her look by incorporating Bantu knots into her hairstyle, paying homage to her African heritage. Her ensemble was accessorized with Sorelli jewelry and styled by Jami Zeigler, with hairstyling by Martez Thomas and makeup by Arielle Pedmour.

On Instagram, she showcased an up close look at her attire and noted that she “came, she saw, and kept it classy.”

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Paging Dr. Jackie and her Bridgerton glam!

Dr. Jackie exuded sophisticated elegance with a touch of drama in her white gown. She donned a dress by Harbison Studio, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Alexis Bittar earrings. Her look was curated by stylist Iman Ramadan of The Fresh Hotel, LLC, with hairstyling by Rhondalyn Patterson and makeup by Joyua Gibson.

Quad Webb

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got it! Quad’s icy blue gown by Pajtim Raci represented a futuristic and avant-garde aesthetic. The sculptural design featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder element, and she accessorized with jewelry from Pristine Jeweler and Christian Louboutin shoes. Hollywood Larry styled her look, with hairstyling by Walter Fleming and makeup by Gina Monroe.

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Dr. Simone embodied a graceful and majestic vibe with her sculptural white gown by Albina Dyla. She paired it with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Chanel earrings. Her ensemble was styled by Marveale Williams, with hairstyling by Yancey Edwards and makeup by Christopher Michael.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Contessa told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she drew inspiration from actress and singer Diahann Carroll for her beaded off-the-shoulder gown by Ladivine by Cinderella Divine. She accessorized with Bella B Luxe jewelry and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes. Her look was styled by Mavis Jean-Gilles, with hairstyling by JosCynthia Mason and makeup by Arielle Pedmour.

Dr. Mimi Sanders

Newbie Dr. Mimi might have won the reunion with her dress. Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that she embraced a “whimsical regalia” vibe with her bold blue dress designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Uniquely Irregular jewelry. Her ensemble was styled by Ryan Christopher, with hairstyling by Michael Boyd II and makeup by Dee Dee Kelly.

She also documented the process of having her dress designed on IG.

Stunning!