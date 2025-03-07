Reality TV

Whose Married To Medicine Reunion Look Is Your Fave?

#MarriedToMedicine Reunion: Whose Garden-Party Chic Couture Is Your Fave?

Published on March 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The ladies of Married To Medicine are reunion ready, and they’re spilling the tea while looking garden-party chic.

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that for the occasion dubbed “Georgiaton”, cast members Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, and Dr. Simone Whitmore showed up in glamorous, floral-fête style to dish with Andy Cohen.

Friends Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Mimi Sanders were also seen on the scene sizzling and slaying in intricate ensembles for the Bridgerton-themed festivities. The group teased the reunion in an IG post that showcased their curve-caressing dresses, plunging necklines, and beaded embroidery.

Check out the Married To Medicine reunion looks below!

 

Toya Bush-Harris

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that Toya Bush-Harris graced the reunion in a lilac gown by Sophie Couture, embodying the “elegance of regency-era fashion meets contemporary sophistication.” She accessorized with a diamond tennis bracelet and earrings, complemented by a white gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. Her look was completed with styling by Craig Janifer, hairstyling by Kenisha Daniels of Key2Glam, and makeup by George Miguel Arnone.

 

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo

Dr. Heavenly channeled the opulence of the Bridgerton series in her attire. She wore a luxurious gown from Albin’s paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

 

Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Sweet Tea embraced a “Bridgerton meets Black royalty” theme with her Queen Charlotte-inspired light teal gown from Bella By Airla Hills.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that she added cultural significance to her look by incorporating Bantu knots into her hairstyle, paying homage to her African heritage. Her ensemble was accessorized with Sorelli jewelry and styled by Jami Zeigler, with hairstyling by Martez Thomas and makeup by Arielle Pedmour.

On Instagram, she showcased an up close look at her attire and noted that she “came, she saw, and kept it classy.”

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Paging Dr. Jackie and her Bridgerton glam!

Dr. Jackie exuded sophisticated elegance with a touch of drama in her white gown. She donned a dress by Harbison Studio, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Alexis Bittar earrings. Her look was curated by stylist Iman Ramadan of The Fresh Hotel, LLC, with hairstyling by Rhondalyn Patterson and makeup by Joyua Gibson.

Quad Webb

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got it! Quad’s icy blue gown by Pajtim Raci represented a futuristic and avant-garde aesthetic. The sculptural design featured an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder element, and she accessorized with jewelry from Pristine Jeweler and Christian Louboutin shoes. Hollywood Larry styled her look, with hairstyling by Walter Fleming and makeup by Gina Monroe.

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Dr. Simone embodied a graceful and majestic vibe with her sculptural white gown by Albina Dyla. She paired it with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Chanel earrings. Her ensemble was styled by Marveale Williams, with hairstyling by Yancey Edwards and makeup by Christopher Michael.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Dr. Contessa told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she drew inspiration from actress and singer Diahann Carroll for her beaded off-the-shoulder gown by Ladivine by Cinderella Divine. She accessorized with Bella B Luxe jewelry and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes. Her look was styled by Mavis Jean-Gilles, with hairstyling by JosCynthia Mason and makeup by Arielle Pedmour.

Dr. Mimi Sanders

Married To Medicine Reunion

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Newbie Dr. Mimi might have won the reunion with her dress. Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that she embraced a “whimsical regalia” vibe with her bold blue dress designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Uniquely Irregular jewelry. Her ensemble was styled by Ryan Christopher, with hairstyling by Michael Boyd II and makeup by Dee Dee Kelly.

She also documented the process of having her dress designed on IG.

Stunning!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Married to Medicine Married To Medicine Bravo

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Keke Wyatt attends The Players Alliance 2025 Game Changers Celebration

‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close