Recording Artists

Kanye West Settles Donda Academy Lawsuit

Kanye West Decides ‘Litigation’ Isn’t His Strongest Subject And Settles Donda Academy Lawsuit

Published on March 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It looks like Kanye West can check at least one lawsuit off his list. The disgraced rapper recently settled a wrongful termination and unpaid wages lawsuit against the former Donda Academy. This comes just weeks before the case was set to begin trial.

Kanye West attends US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

According to PEOPLE, several teachers who previously worked at the school filed the Donda Academy lawsuit. In April 2023, Cecilia Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, initiated the complaint. The mother-daughter duo claimed the school terminated them for bringing attention to several violations. A third teacher, Timanii Meeks, joined the case in June 2023.

In the lawsuit, the teachers claimed Donda Academy failed to meet several Department of Education requirements. They brought these concerns to the private school’s principal, and were subsequently fired in March 2023. Allegedly, the school, named after West’s late mother, did not provide adequate safety protocols because it had no school nurse or custodians on the campus. The suit also claimed that meals did not meet nutritional requirements as West spent $10,000 a week on sushi for the students to eat at lunch. Even more so, Rolling Stone revealed that Donda Academy never achieved proper accreditation.

“As an educator with over twenty-five years of experience and having served as the dean of two colleges, Hailey detected multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices at Donda Academy,” the lawsuit alleged. “In an effort to bring attention to the unlawful and unsafe practices, Hailey complained to the director/principal of Donda Academy, Moira Love on at least three separate occasions.”

In addition to the wrongful termination claims, the plaintiffs in the case state they suffered discrimination as the only Black teachers/staff at the school. They also state that their wages were illegally withheld or “were repeatedly improperly paid.”

Kanye West Must Pay Former Donda Academy Teachers Within 45 Days

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

As if mistreating employees isn’t enough, former Donda Academy teachers revealed that West held strict expectations for students. He allegedly banned students from wearing anything but all Black, including their shoes. He also refused to let students use utensils and forced them to eat on the floor for lunch. Though the building had a second floor, the father of four did not allow classes on that level due to his fear of stairs. Additionally, he banned chairs for students and teachers, forcing them to stand or use “foam cushions.” Teachers had the option of using a stool.

Despite the upcoming trial, the plaintiffs in the Donda Academy case agreed to settle the case on certain conditions. According to PEOPLE, West must meet his end of the agreement within 45 days. If he does so, the plaintiffs will file a request to have the case dismissed.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs sued for $1 million in damages, citing lost wages and emotional distress. The amount the case was settled for has not been revealed. As for Donda Academy, the school opened in November 2021 having claimed to provide “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.” However, the school officially closed in June 2024.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Kanye West Lawsuit Newsletter settlement Ye

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Amiri: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Update: LA Coroner Releases Details About Body Found In Singer D4vd’s Impounded Tesla

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close