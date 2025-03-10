Wendy Williams Taken By Ambulance After Begging Paparazzi For Help In Hand-Written Note

Wendy Williams had to get creative in asking for help, sending a note down to paparazzi from her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility.

On Monday, March 10, the former talk show host was taken away from her assisted living home by ambulance. This came after Williams dropped a note to paparazzi begging them to help her.

Police were called to do a wellness check around 11:15 a.m., according to reports from The New York Post. Shortly after, Williams tossed a piece of paper to a photographer from the window of her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility, which included a handwritten message that simply read, “Help! Wendy!!”

As seen in photos and video, the star was seen walking to an ambulance while being escorted by a handful of police. Police assisted as she pulled herself into the ambulance.

This wellness check comes just one month after the 60-year-old, who has continued to deny her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, formally asked a judge to end her guardianship, according to TMZ. In the alleged affidavit, Williams claimed that she has “regained [the] capacity” to function on her own without her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. The former talk show host was reportedly re-evaluated by a doctor in a medical exam on Feb. 18, when sources told TMZ that she would “demand” a trial by jury, if her request to end the guardianship was denied.

In January, the radio legend called into The Breakfast Club, where she insisted she is not “cognitively impaired.” During her eye-opening interview, Wendy told listeners she is “trapped” with elderly patients, who are not her “cup of tea” before explaining just how isolated she is.

“I am definitely isolated,” she explained. “I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

The Daytime Emmy nominee has been away from the public eye since leaving her eponymous talk show in 2021. The following year, her court-ordered guardianship made headlines, when a Lifetime documentary highlighted the cognitive issues that reportedly led to her departure.

Williams is set to do a phone interview with The View on Friday, March 14, where we will hopefully hear more about her pleas for help.