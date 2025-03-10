Celebrity

Wendy Williams Taken By Ambulance After Begging Paparazzi For Help

Wendy Williams Taken By Ambulance After Begging Paparazzi For Help In Hand-Written Note

Published on March 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wendy Williams had to get creative in asking for help, sending a note down to paparazzi from her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility.

Wendy Williams Private Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Monday, March 10, the former talk show host was taken away from her assisted living home by ambulance. This came after Williams dropped a note to paparazzi begging them to help her.

Police were called to do a wellness check around 11:15 a.m., according to reports from The New York Post. Shortly after, Williams tossed a piece of paper to a photographer from the window of her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility, which included a handwritten message that simply read, “Help! Wendy!!”

As seen in photos and video, the star was seen walking to an ambulance while being escorted by a handful of police. Police assisted as she pulled herself into the ambulance.

This wellness check comes just one month after the 60-year-old, who has continued to deny her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, formally asked a judge to end her guardianship, according to TMZ. In the alleged affidavit, Williams claimed that she has “regained [the] capacity” to function on her own without her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. The former talk show host was reportedly re-evaluated by a doctor in a medical exam on Feb. 18, when sources told TMZ that she would “demand” a trial by jury, if her request to end the guardianship was denied.

In January, the radio legend called into The Breakfast Club, where she insisted she is not “cognitively impaired.” During her eye-opening interview, Wendy told listeners she is “trapped” with elderly patients, who are not her “cup of tea” before explaining just how isolated she is.

“I am definitely isolated,” she explained. “I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

The Daytime Emmy nominee has been away from the public eye since leaving her eponymous talk show in 2021. The following year, her court-ordered guardianship made headlines, when a Lifetime documentary highlighted the cognitive issues that reportedly led to her departure.

Williams is set to do a phone interview with The View on Friday, March 14, where we will hopefully hear more about her pleas for help.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

lifetime wendy williams Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close