Reality TV

‘Style Kings’ Exclusive Clip: Justin Showcases His Art Collection

Published on March 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

aspire TV: Style Kings

Source: aspire TV / Style Kings

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

Related Stories

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Justin showcasing his impressive self-made art collection.

“I consider myself an artist, overall; the canvas can be the house,” says Justin.

The interior designer explains that he likes his artwork to come in pairs.

We wanna be able to cover these large-scale open walls,” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

 

Tonight’s episode is titled “Art & Creative Design.” Check out an official episode description below.

Dedrick has a visit from his previous Artistic Director, Crystal Paris, now a renowned artist who has a surprise gift for him! Justin finesses the finishing touches on Lamar’s condo in the city with art from his personal collection.

 

A new episode of aspire TV’s Style Kings airs tomorrow Wednesday, March 11 at 8 pm ET!

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding, His Mother’s ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close