‘Style Kings’ Exclusive Clip: Justin Showcases His Art Collection

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Justin showcasing his impressive self-made art collection.

“I consider myself an artist, overall; the canvas can be the house,” says Justin.

The interior designer explains that he likes his artwork to come in pairs.

We wanna be able to cover these large-scale open walls,” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Art & Creative Design.” Check out an official episode description below.

Dedrick has a visit from his previous Artistic Director, Crystal Paris, now a renowned artist who has a surprise gift for him! Justin finesses the finishing touches on Lamar’s condo in the city with art from his personal collection.

A new episode of aspire TV’s Style Kings airs tomorrow Wednesday, March 11 at 8 pm ET!