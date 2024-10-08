Reality TV

aspire TV's Style Kings Talk Their Luxury Design Series [Exclusive]

aspireTV’s ‘Style Kings’ Dish On Their Luxury Design Series & Atlanta’s Influential Cultural Landscape [Exclusive]

Published on October 8, 2024

aspire TV’s Style Kings are continuing to showcase their stereotype-defining design work and dishing details to BOSSIP.

As previously reported the groundbreaking series on aspireTV, invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs;  Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner, Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

 

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

According to Dedrick, an industrial engineer by training, he grew up in a Mississippi household filled with strong women who taught him the nuances of fashion and elegance and made sure he “always looked the part.” After merging and selling his first company in 2006, Derrick launched his design brand from the trunk of his car later leading to his successful Hideoki Bespoke business with clients including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, T.I., and Jeezy. In some ways, it feels like his entrepreneurial journey was fated from childhood.

“Hideoki is my middle name,” he told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “It stands for ‘to build.’ I didn’t know that at the time, but that’s what it stands for—to build.”

As for Justin, his love for design was ignited at an early age. Guided by his father, who recognized his passion, he immersed himself in architectural software, honing his skills through hands-on experience with family home renovations.

“I drew the plans for the contractor so he could see them in 2D and 3D, and from that point, I actually started to go on job sites with him,” said Justin to BOSSIP. “His name is Mr. Robert Perry and I still have relationship with him to this day. He’s my first mentor.”

Now firmly established as entrepreneurs and moreover, Style Kings, the two are excited for aspireTV watchers to continue to not only see their individual work but Atlanta’s vast influence in the world of fashion and style.

“Atlanta has always been a culture leader especially when it comes to African-Americans and business and things of that nature, just hadn’t gotten the attention that it needs in terms of fashion and style,” said Dedrick. “But if you go to every fashion show in New York or Paris, there’s probably a sixty or seventy percent chance that you’re gonna see Atlanta on those front rows. So it’s great to have a distribution means to showcase this to the world.”

Justin agreed,

“Atlanta has so many talented black people and so many talented black artists and has for years, many, many years. What Style Kings does is allows us to have a platform to showcase that to the world. And I mean, it’s well overdue. The world has been waiting to see this. And that’s why it’s so important to me.”

Ultimately the two creatives expressed that being a “Style King” is about much more than aesthetics.

“For me, style king is more than just being stylish,” said Justin. “It’s showing that things like this are possible for people that look like us.”

“The word King represents leader… this show allows us the opportunity to give back to younger people or even older people from an inspirational perspective by sharing our journey with them,” said Dedrick.

Watch our interview with aspireTV’s Style Kings!

Style Kings airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on aspireTV!

