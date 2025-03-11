Wendy Williams Is Making National Television Appearance After Acing Psychiatrist’s ‘Capacity Test’

Wendy Williams is making her return to TV following a stellar psych exam.

According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge have indicated that Wendy may be one big step closer to freedom. A psychiatrist examined the former talk show host on Monday, March 10, and the results reportedly show that her mental capacity is fully intact.

The outlet claims Williams scored 10 out of 10 on a psych exam, called a “capacity test,” where she was asked 10 questions to determine if she was alert and oriented, and she answered every one correctly. These results are wildly different from the assessment of Wendy’s guardian, who filed legal docs saying her condition is getting worse, not better. Williams was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, though she disputes the diagnosis.

The radio veteran was not examined Monday to determine if she has been misdiagnosed, but the results of the capacity test will reportedly be forwarded to the judge in her guardianship case.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

TMZ reports that the news of Wendy’s mental state comes ahead of her appearance on The View. The 60-year-old is set to make her first national television appearance since her dementia diagnosis on Friday, March 14. As of now, it’s unclear if viewers will actually get to see Williams live, as ABC’s announcement of her appearance indicates that she will be doing a phone interview with The View hosts, who include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

This update on Williams’ health comes just one day after the former talk show host was taken away from her assisted living home by ambulance after she dropped a note to paparazzi begging them to help her. Police were called to do a wellness check in the morning, and shortly after, Wendy tossed a piece of paper to a photographer from the window of her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility, which included a handwritten message that simply read, “Help! Wendy!!”

As seen in photos and video obtained by the outlet, the star was seen walking to the ambulance on her own while being escorted by a handful of police who assisted her as she pulled herself into the ambulance. That’s when she went to be examined by the psychiatrist, getting a perfect score on her capacity test.