MAFS Reunion Exclusive Clip: Ikechi & Emem Face Off Over Intimacy Accusations

The #MAFS reunion is hereeee, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at a former couple facing off over accusations surrounding intimacy and consent.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s reunion shows Emem and Ikechi talking to reunion Host Kevin Frazier about their tumultuous marriage.

Kevin mentions Ikechi accusing Emem of violating his consent and asks him to explain.

According to Ikechi, he wanted to get to know Emem on a more mental level before getting intimate.

“I don’t think we ever got to that point where we were at a physical level of understanding who each other was.”

Emem, however, again brings up Ikechi sending mixed signals.

“There was a point in time where there. was sexual contact made by him on our honeymoon,” she says. “This was not me pushing myself on someone.”

She says she asked him why, but Ikechi deflected with his answer.

“It was hot, cold, hot, cold,” says Emem.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to the Married At First Sight Reunion tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.