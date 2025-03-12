Wendy Williams Says She Passed Mental Competency Evaluations ‘With Flying Colors’ As Her Guardian Slams ‘Inaccurate’ Claims About Assisted Living ‘Prison’

Wendy Williams has made it clear that she won’t stop fighting against her conservatorship.

The former talk show host appeared on Good Day New York on Tuesday, March 11, which comes just a few days after she was removed from her assisted living facility and taken to the hospital the day prior. Williams called into the live segment from the hospital, saying she received mental competency tests following her 2023 dementia diagnosis that deemed her “cognitively impaired.”

“I passed with flying colors!” she claimed of the recent evaluation.

Her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, also spoke on the show after Wedy asked her to “elaborate on everything.”

“She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated,” Monterrosa told the show’s anchor Rosanna Scotto. “I think it’s great news, and it’s public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy’s not incapacitated.”

That’s when Scotto asked if Williams was satisfied with the independent examination of her psychological well-being, Williams exclaimed: “Absolutely…That is what I want, and that is what I got.”

The 60-year-old Radio Hall of Famer went on to say she hopes to be released from her conservatorship so she can live a normal life again, which would include living in New York and “going back to work.”

“What will I do?” Williams asked herself. “I have options…In terms of getting out of guardianship, that is my number one, A, number one most important thing.”

Williams, who was put under conservatorship in 2022, went on to talk about her life in her facility, which she has previously described as a “prison.”

“I’m on the fifth floor, it’s called the memory unit. This is a floor where you [go if you] don’t remember anything,” she said. “Like, really? And as far as me being able to go outside, I’m not allowed. I have to stay in this building.” Wendy continued, “In order to go to the gym, which is on the third floor, I have to be permitted, and then I have somebody who works in this building walk me downstairs, and the man who’s working me out, he’s outside to spot me. My money is in the air. This is my life!” “I have a landline phone,” Williams added. “[It’s] horrible.”

These claims from Wendy come just one day after TMZ received a letter from a lawyer representing her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who claims much of the media coverage of the guardianship is “untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading.”

According to the outlet, the attorney emphasizes in the letter that Morrissey is not the one who created the guardianship; the judge did. He adds that a judge also declared Wendy legally incapacitated last August, after she was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia.

The lawyer goes on to insist that Wendy’s claims that she has not been allowed visitors are untrue, saying the talk show host has not been kept from her family, whom she can allegedly call and see whenever she wants. He says Williams is receiving “excellent medical care” at a facility where there is a “spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces,” though Wendy says she is often denied access to these perks because she can only leave the fifth floor with permission.

Morrissey’s attorney concluded: “False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the Guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine protection created by the Court for her health and welfare.”