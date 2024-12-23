Entertainment

Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance at Son's Graduation

Wendy Williams 'Permanently Incapacitated' Claims Debunked With 'Very Sharp' New Video After Attending Son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s College Graduation

Published on December 23, 2024

After Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance to celebrate a major milestone for her son, a new video of the “mentally very sharp” star is potentially debunking “permanently incapacitated” claims.

Wendy Williams, A&E, Sabrina Morrissey, lawsuit, Where Is Wendy Williams? Network

Source: Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Dec. 19 marked a milestone celebration for Wendy and her family as they came together for a joyous occasion—her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s college graduation from Florida International University.

The television icon, known for her bold personality and glittering style, was spotted in a rare public appearance alongside her family, looking as dazzling as ever.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Wendy radiated her signature flair while riding a customized red and black motorized scooter. True to her fashion-forward persona, the scooter featured a Louis Vuitton cup holder and a front pouch adorned with Chanel motifs.

Wendy herself sparkled in a silver jumpsuit paired with a statement “W” necklace, showcasing that her brand is still alive and well.

A video has also surfaced of Wendy spending time with family and looking alert.

 

 

Wendy and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed Kevin Jr. into the world in August 2000. Their marriage ended in 2019 following revelations of Kevin Sr.’s infidelity.

In the years since her divorce, Wendy has faced a series of personal and professional challenges, including the 2020 conclusion of her divorce proceedings and the 2022 cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show. Health struggles, including Graves’ disease, have also kept the former talk show queen out of the spotlight.

Kevin Jr., typically private, garnered attention in 2022 when he appeared in the trailer for Where Is Wendy Williams?, a Lifetime documentary exploring his mother’s life after her show’s cancellation. In the trailer, he voiced concerns for Wendy’s well-being and her persistent desire to return to work despite her health issues.

“My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work, but I feel as though she’s worked enough,” he said. “She has people around her that are ‘yes people’ and allowing this to continue.”

He also expressed his concerns with Wendy’s former court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. “I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” he said. In recent court filings, Morrissey claimed Wendy was “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated,” a statement that further fueled speculation about Wendy’s health.

Despite these difficulties, Wendy has been seen reconnecting with her family. In August, she made an appearance with Kevin Jr. at Bolingo Balance, a holistic store in Newark, New Jersey. Her attendance at Kevin Jr.’s graduation further underscored her commitment to celebrating her son’s accomplishments.

Congratulations to Kevin Hunter Jr. and Wendy Williams on this memorable occasion!

