Porsha Williams & Drew Sidora Address Their Ongoing Dennis Drama, Drew Demands #RHOA Receipts—‘I Never Wanted To Film With Him’

Porsha Williams is still shading her (former?) friend/ Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Drew Sidora, for allegedly trying to film with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley behind her back.

Porsha, in particular, is defending her side of the drama because of things “strategically done behind the scenes.”

An #RHOA Sneak Peek Shows Porsha Confronting Drew

An #RHOA sneak peek shows Porsha and Drew hashing out their Dennis dilemma, after newcomer Shamea Morton claimed that multiple people spotted Drew and Dennis holding hands. Morton alleged that she heard the two were also wearing matching outfits and looking “booed up” during their alleged outing, but Drew insisted that she and Dennis were only friends.

Defending herself, Drew explained that she “reached out” to Porsha “many times” to make sure she was comfortable with their budding friendship. She went on to clarify that after opening for Tamar Braxton, Dennis contacted her management to host the after-party for the show. He also made a “whole professional pitch” about collaborating on new music projects.

Drew described Dennis as her “angel on earth” since her divorce from Ralph Pittman, helping her refocus on her career. She further claimed that she hadn’t had a chance to speak with Porsha personally. However, Dennis—who shares daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley with the longtime housewife—assured her that he and Porsha were on the same page and that she had given them her blessing to work together.

Drew notably insisted that Dennis would never disrespect Porsha, as he still has emotional feelings for her. She even went as far as to say that Dennis teared up after showing her a song he had dedicated to the Go Naked Hair founder.

“At the end of the day, Dennis has been like a brother to me,” said Drew. “I don’t want to ever think for one second that I would ever be dealing with your baby daddy.”

Porsha Broke The “Fourth Wall” On The Show To Address The Issue With Drew

Drew’s calm and collected response seemed to fall on deaf ears when Porsha began expressing her issues with the former Disney Channel star’s relationship with her ex.

While insisting that she wasn’t bothered by their friendship, Porsha shared that she felt betrayed by Drew and said she believed Drew was trying to “go behind her back” to film with Dennis on the show.

“Let’s set Dennis to a side … because you can marry him, f–k him, or kill him, I don’t care…I’ve done nothing but root for you…My problem with you is this: You are a lowdown dirty individual. And you know what I’m talking about.”

After asking the producer if she could “break the fourth wall,” the newly divorced reality TV star went in on Drew.

“You have been trying to go behind my back and do something very dirty by asking Dennis to film with you,” she said, before accusing Drew of attempting to film a photo shoot for Go Naked Hair without her permission.

Porsha recently made Drew an ambassador for her hairline.

“Nobody asked you to film a photo shoot for my company! Are you insane!?” she shouted during the tense clip.

Drew Is Sticking By Her Story, Asks For Receipts

Doubling down, Drew insisted that she did nothing wrong during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk earlier this week.

“That never happened. Show me a receipt where I wanted to film with Dennis?” the singer told the outlet in a clip shared to TikTok on Monday. “I never wanted to film with Dennis. I never asked to film with Dennis. I think following my music story, you may have seen Dennis…but it wasn’t something that anyone planned…She knew I was working with Dennis. She was loving the music before cameras went up.”

Porsha Said The “Truth Will Be Revealed”

It looks like Porsha won’t be budging either.

The housewife took to X on March 11, telling one fan—who praised the mother of one for being real—that she had to air out her concerns with the burgeoning entertainer when the topic came up on the show.

“Sometimes it’s needed when things are strategically done behind the scenes and set before we film.”

She also responded to another fan—who claimed they were defending her since the sneak peek dropped—teasing that the truth about the situation would be revealed in the upcoming episode.

“Thank you boo. You can rest, they will see. Keep watching,” she penned to the supporter.

What do you think of this juicy drama stewing between Porsha and Drew? Thoughts?