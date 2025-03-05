Porsha Williams Denies Calling ICE On Simon, Speaks On #RHOA
Who Said Dat?! Porsha Williams Denies Calling ICE On ‘Slithering’ Snake Simon Guobadia, Weighs In On Drew Drama & Kenya’s #RHOA Exit
Porsha Williams knows you think she reported her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and she’s saying, “Who said dat?!”
Not only that, but Porsha’s weighing in on the shocking exit of an O.G. and explaining her drama with her (former?) friend.
Porsha Williams Talks Simon Guobadia Divorce, Denies Calling ICE
The Real Housewife of Atlanta, whose impending divorce will be shown in Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, appeared on The Breakfast Club and firmly denied any involvement in Guobadia’s immigration troubles.
As previously noted, TMZ reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the Nigerian businessman on Friday, Feb. 21, after he filed a request for citizenship in January but was denied.
On Wednesday, when asked directly whether she called ICE on her estranged husband, 60, Williams was quick to shut down the speculation.
“No, no, it doesn’t benefit me at all for him to be locked up,” she said. “Mentally and financially, it doesn’t benefit me. Just because you’re going through a divorce doesn’t mean you hate someone. I hate actions, I hate lies, I hate a lot of characteristics, but I love the person, you know, and I would never wish harm on anybody.”
She also emphasized that she has no ill will towards him despite their ongoing divorce and added that she’s mostly in the dark about Simon’s legal status, and only knows what’s been reported in the media.
“As far as I know, they’ve been posting that he’s still being detained,” said Porsha to Breakfast Club co-host Lauren Larosa. “I haven’t looked into it that much. I just know I’m trying to finish my divorce, and I can’t do that if I don’t have a person to divorce.”
At one point, Charlamagne Tha God joked that any man would go to great lengths, either legally or illegally, to be with someone as beautiful as her, and Porsha laughed while saying,
“I think he’s having a whole issue that started before I was even born. Unfortunately, it just is what it is.”
The reality star’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about Guobadia’s legal troubles, including reports that his citizenship was denied and that he is currently detained. Porsha went on to claim that she is focused on closing this chapter of her life, but thinks Simon will somehow his slither his way out of trouble.
“I know that he’s a slithering snake,” said Porsha. “He’s gonna find his way out of it. I’m sure he’ll be fine. And I pray for him, his family, and I hope they all figure it out.”
Oop!
Oop!
At one point, Porsha was asked to comment on Kenya Moore’s exit from season 16 amid that controversial photo scandal with Brit Eady.
As previously reported, Kenya showcased images of Eady reportedly performing oral sex while at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.
According to Porsha, something “dangerous” happened, so Kenya kicked things up a notch and took things to a “dangerous” level herself.
“I think it just went too far, but the Kenya I saw this season was not wanting beef and drama too much,” said Porsha on The Breakfast Club. “She really kinda chiled with it, not her normal self. I just feel like mixed with a newbie and some things that were said with the newbie that were dangerous, Kenya decided to be even more dangerous.”
She added that she believes there could be a convo between Kenya, Brit Eady and Bravo, and when asked if she thought Kenya could back for season 17, she added;
“I hope that’s true, I just can’t say I’m in 100% in agreement with her not being here. want what’s best for the show and I loved where Kenya was going.”
After noting that Kenya was currently upset with her for comparing her to Brit Eady, Porsha doubled down on her wish for the housewife to return.
“It’s possible, I’m still hopeful,” said Porsha. She’s still a big part of the show, she didn’t make the show, she didn’t make or break the season and for once we were about to have a season of not being foes.”
She concluded that she thinks Kenya deserves “an opportunity.”
At one point in the Breakfast Club interview, Porsha spoke on her issue with Drew Sidora, who she previously had a close friendship with.
At one point in the Breakfast Club interview, Porsha spoke on her issue with Drew Sidora, who she previously had a close friendship with.
In season 16, however, Porsha noted that she was upset that Drew filmed with her ex, Dennis McKinley, without telling her and tried to do a photoshoot for her Go Naked hair brand without her clearance.
She was actually trying to film with him behind my back,” said Porsha. “That’s just not cool. It felt like a setup for me in some way. Then there was a Go Naked photoshoot she was trying to set without me knowing anything about, I have to approve everything. So I would like to be a part of any that, so when those two things were happening behind my back, with my business, on my show? Yeah, I have a problem with you,” she added.
She continued,
I didn’t know any of that. What’s so funny, I saw the episode, she said she asked me about it and I said, ‘Yes’, and that’s just not true.”
Porsha went on to say she thinks Drew is a great parent and is hopeful that if she does date her ex, she could “do her daughter Pilar’s hair. ”
Just don’t screw me where you adsked me to come back,” she added noting that Drew urged her to rejoin #RHOA. “When I came back, this is what you had waiting on me. This wack storyline that y’all had waiting on me.”
Everyone knows Dennis and I have a great coparenting relationship,” she added before spilling that her spidey senses went off when Dennis called her to invite her to Drew Sidora’s birthday party.
“That’s peculiar,” Porsha recalled thinking before denying having feelings for her ex.
Watch Porsha Williams on The Breakfast Club below.
