Who Said Dat?! Porsha Williams Denies Calling ICE On ‘Slithering’ Snake Simon Guobadia, Weighs In On Drew Drama & Kenya’s #RHOA Exit

Porsha Williams knows you think she reported her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and she’s saying, “Who said dat?!”

Not only that, but Porsha’s weighing in on the shocking exit of an O.G. and explaining her drama with her (former?) friend.

Porsha Williams Talks Simon Guobadia Divorce, Denies Calling ICE

The Real Housewife of Atlanta, whose impending divorce will be shown in Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, appeared on The Breakfast Club and firmly denied any involvement in Guobadia’s immigration troubles.

As previously noted, TMZ reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the Nigerian businessman on Friday, Feb. 21, after he filed a request for citizenship in January but was denied.

On Wednesday, when asked directly whether she called ICE on her estranged husband, 60, Williams was quick to shut down the speculation.

“No, no, it doesn’t benefit me at all for him to be locked up,” she said. “Mentally and financially, it doesn’t benefit me. Just because you’re going through a divorce doesn’t mean you hate someone. I hate actions, I hate lies, I hate a lot of characteristics, but I love the person, you know, and I would never wish harm on anybody.”

She also emphasized that she has no ill will towards him despite their ongoing divorce and added that she’s mostly in the dark about Simon’s legal status, and only knows what’s been reported in the media.

“As far as I know, they’ve been posting that he’s still being detained,” said Porsha to Breakfast Club co-host Lauren Larosa. “I haven’t looked into it that much. I just know I’m trying to finish my divorce, and I can’t do that if I don’t have a person to divorce.”

At one point, Charlamagne Tha God joked that any man would go to great lengths, either legally or illegally, to be with someone as beautiful as her, and Porsha laughed while saying,

“I think he’s having a whole issue that started before I was even born. Unfortunately, it just is what it is.”

The reality star’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about Guobadia’s legal troubles, including reports that his citizenship was denied and that he is currently detained. Porsha went on to claim that she is focused on closing this chapter of her life, but thinks Simon will somehow his slither his way out of trouble.

“I know that he’s a slithering snake,” said Porsha. “He’s gonna find his way out of it. I’m sure he’ll be fine. And I pray for him, his family, and I hope they all figure it out.”

Oop!

