Porsha Williams is firing back against her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia for deploying what she believes to be “superfluous media antics” to tarnish her name as their divorce turns nasty in court. Porsha’s little sister, Lauren Williams, is also calling out the Nigerian businessman for being a “peach chaser” who’s spreading false narratives about The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet.

During an interview with Page Six, Porsha’s attorney Randall M. Kessler, said that the housewife was “making a conscious effort not to respond to every superfluous” claim that Simon has allegedly leaked to the press.

“We will rely on the document his attorney prepared before they were married, which was agreed upon and signed by both parties,” Kessler said.

According to the attorney, Porsha, 42, wants her soon-to-be ex-husband to settle all of their differences exclusively in court.

“Her legal position is straightforward, and she trusts that the court will review the pleadings and relevant law to handle this matter in court, not via the media,” the lawyer continued to Page Six. “Mr. Guobadia’s decision to repeatedly distribute his legal filings and letters to press prior to sending us a copy as is standard protocol, should be a matter for the court to deal with and we are asking the court to do so.”

If Simon keeps it up with his “media antics,” Kessler warned that he and Porsha would use proof of his petty behavior to their benefit in court.

“Any other filings, inter-office correspondences, or media antics from the opposing party will be disregarded and used legally as much as possible to further bolster her position,” Kessler said.

Last week, the 59-year-old entrepreneur made a series of eyebrow-raising claims about his estranged wife in a response filed in court.

Inside his complaint, the Simcol Petroleum Limited Company CEO asserted that the RHOA star once arrived at their Georgia mansion accompanied by an “armed gunman,” whom he claimed she had brought to their residence on two separate occasions. He also alleged that Williams was exhibiting “unstable,” “threatening,” and “harassing” behavior since she filed for divorce in February.

Porsha Slammed Simon’s Allegations In A New Response Filed On March 26 As Her Sister, Lauren Williams, Enters The Chat

In a new response, Porsha and her attorney slammed Simon’s allegations and accused him of “attempting to push a false narrative.”

“The parties have always had personal security, as such it is unclear why Husband is attempting to push a false narrative that even minimally suggests that Wife returned to the marital residence with any nefarious intentions,” her filing read, according to Page Six.

She added;

“Like Mr. Guobadia, Ms. Williams has a right to feel safe in the home. The parties have always had armed security, so this is nothing out of the ordinary for them. As Ms. Williams told the police officers and your client, she has no intention to intimidate Mr. Guobadia or create any unnecessary drama whatsoever.”

Lauren Williams, Porsha’s baby sister, also stepped in to defend her sister.

On March 28, the Go Naked Hair co-founder shared a screenshot purportedly capturing Simon attempting to leak fresh court documents from the divorce battle to a blogger.

“I have new court filings to share. Send me an e-mail,” Simon allegedly messaged to an anonymous blogger on Instagram. According to the image, the blogger allegedly replied;

“Hello. No, thank you Mr. Guobadia.”

Lauren captioned the shady screenshot;

“Like I said…. Actively trying to create a false narrative! Smh.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Hit the flip for more on Simon and Porsha’s divorce.