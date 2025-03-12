Virginia High School Track Athlete Alaila Everett Faces Criminal Charges For Baton Attack On Rival Runner

Alaila Everett has been the talk of the internet for several days now, ever since the viral video of the I.C. Norcom High School track runner hitting rival runner Kaelen Tucker in the head with a relay baton reached millions of views.

The argument online is hot and heavy about whether or not Everett hit Tucker on purpose or by accident. For her part, Everett has been tearfully denying the accusations, while many are convinced that her contrition is cap.

That said, the opinions of social media users might be the least of Alaila Everett’s problems now.

According to WAVY TV 10, Everett is now facing assault and battery charges stemming from the alleged attack. These charges suggest that neither law enforcement nor the district attorney is buying her “accident” story. Things have gotten so bad that the NAACP has released a public statement in her defense.

In a statement released on March 12, Portsmouth NAACP said in all caps, “Alaila is NOT AN ATTACKER” and shamed some media coverages portraying her as such. The statement denounces the use of racial slurs and threats that have been directed toward the athlete.

Everett appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to continue the PR fight to sway the court of public opinion.

This court case is about to take over the news cycle and BOSSIP will have detailed coverage every step of the way.