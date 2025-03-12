Sports

VA High School Runner Alaila Everett On Good Morning America

Virginia High School Track Athlete Alaila Everett Faces Criminal Charges For Baton Attack On Rival Runner

Published on March 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024

Source: BEN STANSALL / Getty

 

Alaila Everett has been the talk of the internet for several days now, ever since the viral video of the I.C. Norcom High School track runner hitting rival runner Kaelen Tucker in the head with a relay baton reached millions of views.

The argument online is hot and heavy about whether or not Everett hit Tucker on purpose or by accident. For her part, Everett has been tearfully denying the accusations, while many are convinced that her contrition is cap.

That said, the opinions of social media users might be the least of Alaila Everett’s problems now.

According to WAVY TV 10, Everett is now facing assault and battery charges stemming from the alleged attack. These charges suggest that neither law enforcement nor the district attorney is buying her “accident” story. Things have gotten so bad that the NAACP has released a public statement in her defense.

In a statement released on March 12, Portsmouth NAACP said in all caps, “Alaila is NOT AN ATTACKER” and shamed some media coverages portraying her as such. The statement denounces the use of racial slurs and threats that have been directed toward the athlete.

Everett appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to continue the PR fight to sway the court of public opinion.

This court case is about to take over the news cycle and BOSSIP will have detailed coverage every step of the way.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Alaila Everett Kaelen Tucker track

More from Bossip
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2 Items

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
8 Items

Trick Or Treat Mardis Gras & A Pajama Jammy Jam — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close