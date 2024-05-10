Messiest Rap beef ever?

Social media is still ABLAZE over the epic clash of tea-spilling titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake currently fueling hilariously messy shenanigans that now include a hip-moving Salsa remix of Metro Boomin’s viral disstrumental “BBL Drizzy.”

Me around my house for the rest of the day:

El Drake! (Bbl, bbl)

EL DRAKE! (bbl bbl) pic.twitter.com/vPZqprJYUa — Isabella Segalovich (@isa_segalovich) May 9, 2024

It all started when the Grammy-nominated hitmaker emerged from the shadows to troll Drake after the Toronto rapper told him to “shut his h** a** up and make some drums” on spicy diss track “Push Ups.”

In a clever Uno reverse move, Metro did just that and gave away the “BBL Drizzy” beat for free to anyone (on Earth) who wanted to fire shots at Drake over a silky Soul sample.

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

As expected, everybody and their mama hopped on the super viral challenge that escalated very quickly into a global phenomenon. Check out the best #BBLDrizzyChallenge submissions below:

Metro Boomin getting civilians to diss Drake on a track called “BBL Drizzy” is INSANE. Why Drake getting cooked by a 17 year old he’s never met?! 😂 https://t.co/Wv8WYQt7gP — ChocolateKieran (@ChocolateKieran) May 5, 2024

Drake is even getting cooked in Japenese. He might be the most hated individual right now😭 https://t.co/OajhNKNXYk — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 5, 2024

Metro’s viral challenge was another body blow to Drake who seemingly waved the white flag on his defensive response to Kendrick’s internet-shattering diss anthem “Not Like Us.”

Drake: *drops the heart part 6” Everyone: pic.twitter.com/tuKGOj4KRc — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) May 6, 2024

At that point, Kendrick took a commanding lead with the rousing Mustard-produced track that served as the (unofficial) end of the beef and victory lap for the Compton rapper.

This is literally one of the funniest videos to come out of the Drake and Kendrick beef pic.twitter.com/wKSPft6hIq — Oat is NOT gone🍉 (@somefloridan) May 8, 2024

According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” set the Spotify record for the most single-day streams of a Hip-Hop song (11 million), toppling Drake and Lil Baby’s Certified Lover Boy collab “Girls Like Girls” that amassed 6.593 million streams.

This has to be the best reaction yet to, they "Not Like Us."

I have nothing against the Drakes. Just an innocent bystander, observing! (via Reactors Going Crazy | RGC/YT) pic.twitter.com/lKKqwnMLnF — HipHopPrints.com (#1 Crypto Gift Shop) (@HipHopArtPrints) May 5, 2024

What do you think happens next in the Kendrick vs. Drake saga? Do you think Drake will recover from this? Tell us down below and peep all of the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes and videos from the now-legendary beef on the flip.