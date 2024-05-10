Messiest Rap beef ever?
Social media is still ABLAZE over the epic clash of tea-spilling titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake currently fueling hilariously messy shenanigans that now include a hip-moving Salsa remix of Metro Boomin’s viral disstrumental “BBL Drizzy.”
#BBLDRIZZY • 🕺🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/GRE7pODuNg
— Alex Mack 10 (@chillvrybvnks) May 8, 2024
Me around my house for the rest of the day:
El Drake! (Bbl, bbl)
EL DRAKE! (bbl bbl) pic.twitter.com/vPZqprJYUa
— Isabella Segalovich (@isa_segalovich) May 9, 2024
It all started when the Grammy-nominated hitmaker emerged from the shadows to troll Drake after the Toronto rapper told him to “shut his h** a** up and make some drums” on spicy diss track “Push Ups.”
In a clever Uno reverse move, Metro did just that and gave away the “BBL Drizzy” beat for free to anyone (on Earth) who wanted to fire shots at Drake over a silky Soul sample.
best verse over this gets a free beat
just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024
As expected, everybody and their mama hopped on the super viral challenge that escalated very quickly into a global phenomenon. Check out the best #BBLDrizzyChallenge submissions below:
Metro Boomin getting civilians to diss Drake on a track called “BBL Drizzy” is INSANE.
Why Drake getting cooked by a 17 year old he’s never met?! 😂 https://t.co/Wv8WYQt7gP
— ChocolateKieran (@ChocolateKieran) May 5, 2024
Drake is even getting cooked in Japenese. He might be the most hated individual right now😭 https://t.co/OajhNKNXYk
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 5, 2024
Metro opened the flood gates 🤯 #BBLDRIZZY pic.twitter.com/vEWcYlNGQ4
— ✨🌊🌑🌊 Aqua Moon ♋️ ✨ (@LoveAquaMoon) May 6, 2024
Metro’s viral challenge was another body blow to Drake who seemingly waved the white flag on his defensive response to Kendrick’s internet-shattering diss anthem “Not Like Us.”
At that point, Kendrick took a commanding lead with the rousing Mustard-produced track that served as the (unofficial) end of the beef and victory lap for the Compton rapper.
This is literally one of the funniest videos to come out of the Drake and Kendrick beef pic.twitter.com/wKSPft6hIq
— Oat is NOT gone🍉 (@somefloridan) May 8, 2024
According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” set the Spotify record for the most single-day streams of a Hip-Hop song (11 million), toppling Drake and Lil Baby’s Certified Lover Boy collab “Girls Like Girls” that amassed 6.593 million streams.
This has to be the best reaction yet to, they "Not Like Us."
I have nothing against the Drakes. Just an innocent bystander, observing!
(via Reactors Going Crazy | RGC/YT) pic.twitter.com/lKKqwnMLnF
— HipHopPrints.com (#1 Crypto Gift Shop) (@HipHopArtPrints) May 5, 2024
What do you think happens next in the Kendrick vs. Drake saga? Do you think Drake will recover from this? Tell us down below and peep all of the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes and videos from the now-legendary beef on the flip.
Kendrick said:
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) May 3, 2024
Kendrick said this Drake when he around Sexyy Red pic.twitter.com/tloHyc1Les
— △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) April 30, 2024
Drake: Your feet are small 🤣
Kendrick: God has chosen me alone as His instrument to strike you down. Your pride has landed you in a den of snakes where your most trusted advisors are plotting your downfall and when that inevitable moment strikes, you will deserve it.
— Bobby (@SullivanBobby) May 3, 2024
WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP
DOT, FUCK HIM UP ❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/T72LHzoETg
— Glasses Malone 🏴☠️ (@gmalone) May 6, 2024
A second Kdot has hit the OVO towers pic.twitter.com/mXQ4zvVZya
— Rich Homie Qwanza (@ScrausScraus) May 3, 2024
I knowwww a nigga wit lipo scars not tryna call me lame 😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1d3M1WnbCz
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024
Kendrick slapping this nigga around before people can even get situated at work pic.twitter.com/KFqdApsiJy
— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) May 3, 2024
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/agJIfo9CfP
— 🖕🏿cognitive dissonance 🖕🏿 (@KeepBlazing85) May 9, 2024
Drake: it's been 17 days big dawg lol
Kendrick Lamar: pic.twitter.com/u7jdLuontm
— league (@itsleague) April 30, 2024
The OVO rat going over to Kendrick’s side pic.twitter.com/KJW2x12kUR
— Marrotti (@AliquamScripto) May 3, 2024
Kendrick said Drake be out there with Big Sexyy like this 😕 pic.twitter.com/VFdFMD2FCV
— WeOutchea (@WeOutcheaAgain) April 30, 2024
Beef — quite literally.
Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/r3tBlnmBk8
— Ophelia M. Byers (she/her) (@iamopheliabyers) May 10, 2024
Pusha T listening to Kendrick diss. pic.twitter.com/q60ICoPOQA
— chef. (@WillFavored) April 30, 2024
This is still the funniest video to come out the Drake vs Kendrick beef 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/4WCqibiEaF
— 3TNEM (@3TNEM) May 7, 2024
alright man, Drake gotta fight Kendrick 😭pic.twitter.com/6GkocU5Qjy
— SOUND (@itsavibe) May 9, 2024
Kendrick and Drake go to therapy. pic.twitter.com/4g7mQEtIyv
— Joshua Neal (@joshuaneall) May 6, 2024
