Bossip Video
1 of 21

Messiest Rap beef ever?

Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Source: Prince Williams/GettyImages/Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Social media is still ABLAZE over the epic clash of tea-spilling titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake currently fueling hilariously messy shenanigans that now include a hip-moving Salsa remix of Metro Boomin’s viral disstrumental “BBL Drizzy.”

It all started when the Grammy-nominated hitmaker emerged from the shadows to troll Drake after the Toronto rapper told him to “shut his h** a** up and make some drums” on spicy diss track “Push Ups.”

In a clever Uno reverse move, Metro did just that and gave away the “BBL Drizzy” beat for free to anyone (on Earth) who wanted to fire shots at Drake over a silky Soul sample.

As expected, everybody and their mama hopped on the super viral challenge that escalated very quickly into a global phenomenon. Check out the best #BBLDrizzyChallenge submissions below:

Metro’s viral challenge was another body blow to Drake who seemingly waved the white flag on his defensive response to Kendrick’s internet-shattering diss anthem “Not Like Us.”

At that point, Kendrick took a commanding lead with the rousing Mustard-produced track that served as the (unofficial) end of the beef and victory lap for the Compton rapper.

According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” set the Spotify record for the most single-day streams of a Hip-Hop song (11 million), toppling Drake and Lil Baby’s Certified Lover Boy collab “Girls Like Girls” that amassed 6.593 million streams.

What do you think happens next in the Kendrick vs. Drake saga? Do you think Drake will recover from this? Tell us down below and peep all of the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes and videos from the now-legendary beef on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021
Categories: Entertainment
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.