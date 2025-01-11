The Happiest Ship At Sea: Our Magically Magnificent Experience With Moana, Spider-Man & More Aboard Disney’s Newest Treasure

Happiest ship at sea!

At any given moment, there’s something magical happening aboard the Disney Treasure which whisked us from Florida to Agrabah during a spectacular preview cruise with our favorite characters, endlessly epic experiences, delicious eats (and treats), and a pixie-dusted pitstop on a seemingly Pixar-animated island.

Impeccably-infused with Aladdin-themed flourishes and flair, Disney‘s newest ship in the ever-growing fleet has everything you can wish for and more with an impressive commitment to resplendence that elevates the unique experience rivaled only by the Parks.

While exploring the ship’s enchanted hallways and hideaways, we found ourselves immersed in fantasy emanating from a swoon-worthy statue of Aladdin and Jasmine riding the magic carpet in the ship’s glorious Grand Hall.

Fans of the beloved classic can make all of the wishes they desire after rubbing Genie’s lamp which, hopefully, grants us all 89 of our wishes including several zillion dollars, superpowers like the Incredibles (no capes!), and a magnificent mega suite on the Treasure.

Sister ship to the Disney Wish (launched in 2022) and the Disney Destiny (setting sail in Nov. 2025), the Treasure tells the timeless stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks through cleverly-curated lounges, dining areas, shows, and deck events that provide unparalleled amounts of entertainment.

At one point, we found ourselves (wholesomely) shaking our tail feather at the super funnn dance party where guests can enjoy rug-cutting shenanigans with Mickey, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy and Donald Duck alongside the always energetic crew members.

Oh boy (Mickey voice), a time was had!

The majesty, intrigue, and wonder of the Treasure can’t be understated. It shines as both a celebration of Disney’s storied legacy and the very embodiment of modern entertainment. With 4 new ships launching by 2031, the cruise seems destined to become the pinnacle of Disney entertainment.

And this isn’t hyberbole or a publicist-suggested talking point. The Treasure is astounding, and has almost too much going on, at all times, which is perfect for a 7-day voyage.

“There is adventure around every single corner,” said Yolanda Cade, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Disney Signature Experiences, whose enthusiasm for the ship . “The spirit of adventure is like a living theater.”

Emphasis on literally every single corner which makes the Treasure an ideal destination for a family planning one big vacation for the year.

When there aren’t parties or performances or movie showings of Disney classics or characters randomly gallivanting around or trivia or karaoke, there’s all of the food you can eat (everything from tasty BBQ to fresh seafood) followed by a likely food coma.

And if you somehow still have room for dessert, there’s Jumbeaux’s Sweets ice cream parlor (inspired by Zootopia) that has every kind of sweet treat you’ve ever seen with every flavor of ice cream and all of the toppings you can imagine.

If you have kids, you’ll have to pry them from the completely immersive Oceaneer Club where guests can connect with beloved superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more at Marvel’s Super Hero Academy.

Here’s what happened when we bumped into our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man who helped us create our superhero costume.

There’s also the chance to get your Jedi on with Rey Skywalker at Star Wars: Cargo Bay or color with Rapunzel at Fairytale Hall or frolic around with other surprise characters. For hours. Daily.

“Storytelling is at the core of everything we do,” said Marcus Gibson, Show and Creative Producer, responsible for the events and experiences magic on board. “We want guests to feel like they’re stepping into something bigger than themselves, where they’re part of the story, not just spectators,” per Black Girl Nerds.

Honestly, this was our favorite part of the ship. Very few things are cooler than hanging out with Spider-Man. Good luck getting your kids (and, in many cases, adults traveling with you) to leave.

Bursting with spectacle, the Treasure delivers some of the best live Disney entertainment you’ll ever see.

The best of the brilliant bunch is The Tale Of Moana which has our vote for the best live Disney show, maybe ever. It’s that good.

Check out our Meet & Greet with Kaena Kekoa who stars as Moana in the Broadway-level production.

Fans of Coco will love Plaza De Coco–the world’s first Coco-themed theatrical dining experience with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare.

Other standout experiences include the Scat Cat Lounge (which features a mini peanut butter & jelly sandwich dipped in a jazzy cocktail), Haunted Mansion Parlor with ghoulishly good drinks, and the soul-soothing Senses Spa which draws on the serenity of natural elements to promote pampering and relaxation.

The tranquil spa features private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, steam and aromatherapy rooms along with state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities, and the mood-elevating Rainforest—an indoor/outdoor area with heated lounges, fountains, an aromatherapy steam room, a dry sauna and calming pool.

Also worth showcasing are the spacious staterooms with eye-catching Disney easter eggs, free room service, and upscale amenities including one of our favorite little gems of a feature: Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept.

And, of course, we can’t forget the sunny day funday at Disney’s exclusive private island Castaway Cay where sailers can soak up sun on the beach while enjoying the Bahamian breeze with an adult beverage (or two).

Overall, we had an absolute blast on the Treasure which serves as the ultimate Disney experience, especially for Disney Adults, while also catering to people who may not be Disney adults or know anything about Disney but love an amazing cruise experience.