Our Magically Magnificent Experience Aboard The Disney Treasure

The Happiest Ship At Sea: Our Magically Magnificent Experience With Moana, Spider-Man & More Aboard Disney’s Newest Treasure

Published on January 11, 2025

Happiest ship at sea!

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

At any given moment, there’s something magical happening aboard the Disney Treasure which whisked us from Florida to Agrabah during a spectacular preview cruise with our favorite characters, endlessly epic experiences, delicious eats (and treats), and a pixie-dusted pitstop on a seemingly Pixar-animated island.

Impeccably-infused with Aladdin-themed flourishes and flair, Disney‘s newest ship in the ever-growing fleet has everything you can wish for and more with an impressive commitment to resplendence that elevates the unique experience rivaled only by the Parks.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

While exploring the ship’s enchanted hallways and hideaways, we found ourselves immersed in fantasy emanating from a swoon-worthy statue of Aladdin and Jasmine riding the magic carpet in the ship’s glorious Grand Hall.

Fans of the beloved classic can make all of the wishes they desire after rubbing Genie’s lamp which, hopefully, grants us all 89 of our wishes including several zillion dollars, superpowers like the Incredibles (no capes!), and a magnificent mega suite on the Treasure.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

Sister ship to the Disney Wish (launched in 2022) and the Disney Destiny (setting sail in Nov. 2025), the Treasure  tells the timeless stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks through cleverly-curated lounges, dining areas, shows, and deck events that provide unparalleled amounts of entertainment.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

At one point, we found ourselves (wholesomely) shaking our tail feather at the super funnn dance party where guests can enjoy rug-cutting shenanigans with Mickey, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy and Donald Duck alongside the always energetic crew members.

Oh boy (Mickey voice), a time was had!

The majesty, intrigue, and wonder of the Treasure can’t be understated. It shines as both a celebration of Disney’s storied legacy and the very embodiment of modern entertainment. With 4 new ships launching by 2031, the cruise seems destined to become the pinnacle of Disney entertainment.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

And this isn’t hyberbole or a publicist-suggested talking point. The Treasure is astounding, and has almost too much going on, at all times, which is perfect for a 7-day voyage.

“There is adventure around every single corner,” said Yolanda Cade, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Disney Signature Experiences, whose enthusiasm for the ship . “The spirit of adventure is like a living theater.”

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

Emphasis on literally every single corner which makes the Treasure an ideal destination for a family planning one big vacation for the year.

When there aren’t parties or performances or movie showings of Disney classics or characters randomly gallivanting around or trivia or karaoke, there’s all of the food you can eat (everything from tasty BBQ to fresh seafood) followed by a likely food coma.

And if you somehow still have room for dessert, there’s Jumbeaux’s Sweets ice cream parlor (inspired by Zootopia) that has every kind of sweet treat you’ve ever seen with every flavor of ice cream and all of the toppings you can imagine.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

If you have kids, you’ll have to pry them from the completely immersive Oceaneer Club where guests can connect with beloved superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more at Marvel’s Super Hero Academy.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

Here’s what happened when we bumped into our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man who helped us create our superhero costume.

There’s also the chance to get your Jedi on with Rey Skywalker at Star Wars: Cargo Bay or color with Rapunzel at Fairytale Hall or frolic around with other surprise characters. For hours. Daily.

“Storytelling is at the core of everything we do,” said Marcus Gibson, Show and Creative Producer, responsible for the events and experiences magic on board. “We want guests to feel like they’re stepping into something bigger than themselves, where they’re part of the story, not just spectators,” per Black Girl Nerds.

Honestly, this was our favorite part of the ship. Very few things are cooler than hanging out with Spider-Man. Good luck getting your kids (and, in many cases, adults traveling with you) to leave.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

Bursting with spectacle, the Treasure delivers some of the best live Disney entertainment you’ll ever see.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

The best of the brilliant bunch is The Tale Of Moana which has our vote for the best live Disney show, maybe ever. It’s that good.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

Check out our Meet & Greet with Kaena Kekoa who stars as Moana in the Broadway-level production.

Fans of Coco will love Plaza De Coco–the world’s first Coco-themed theatrical dining experience with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

Other standout experiences include the Scat Cat Lounge (which features a mini peanut butter & jelly sandwich dipped in a jazzy cocktail), Haunted Mansion Parlor with ghoulishly good drinks, and the soul-soothing Senses Spa which draws on the serenity of natural elements to promote pampering and relaxation.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Amy Smith

 

The tranquil spa features private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, steam and aromatherapy rooms along with state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities, and the mood-elevating Rainforest—an indoor/outdoor area with heated lounges, fountains, an aromatherapy steam room, a dry sauna and calming pool.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Amy Smith

 

Also worth showcasing are the spacious staterooms with eye-catching Disney easter eggs, free room service, and upscale amenities including one of our favorite little gems of a feature: Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept.

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Kent Phillips

 

And, of course, we can’t forget the sunny day funday at Disney’s exclusive private island Castaway Cay where sailers can soak up sun on the beach while enjoying the Bahamian breeze with an adult beverage (or two).

Disney Treasure asset

Source: Matt Stroshane

 

Overall, we had an absolute blast on the Treasure which serves as the ultimate Disney experience, especially for Disney Adults, while also catering to people who may not be Disney adults or know anything about Disney but love an amazing cruise experience.

Aladdin Disney Disney Cruise Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Moana Spider-Man

